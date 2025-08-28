Open Extended Reactions

Mal Meninga has vowed to sell the Perth Bears dream to Gold Coast captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui as the Titans prepare to battle for his services long-term.

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell has also revealed why there were clauses agreed to in the skipper's monster 10-year deal that will allow the 25-year-old to become a free agent on November 1.

That is the date when Meninga can table an offer for the Queensland and Test forward to join the Bears as a foundation player in 2027, when the Perth-based side enter the NRL as the 18th team.

Meninga, speaking on SENQ radio, said it would be remiss of him not to chase Fa'asuamaleaui. Meninga played a key role in luring the 2020 Melbourne premiership winner to the club when he was the head of culture and performance at the Titans.

Gold Coast captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will speak with the Perth Bears in the offseason. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"We will talk to Tino's management if he's going to put himself on the market," Meninga said.

"I'd give myself a few upper cuts if I didn't talk to them, but I will be one of many.

"We've got to have an extraordinary sell to Tino and get him excited about the environment, that he gets well looked after, can play his best footy and chase his goals in life. They are the things you have to provide for players."

Fa'asuamaleaui said on Wednesday that the appointment of Maroons and Cronulla assistant Josh Hannay from 2026 as Titans coach on a three-year deal was a drawcard to him staying at the club, which is his preference.

Hannay has said he intends to keep Fa'asuamaleaui on board, with the duo already in discussions.

Fa'asuamaleaui said he was in no rush to make any contract calls.

"I'm signed here. I don't have to make a decision until next year," he said.

"I'm not worried about it. I know the media is worried about what I'm doing, but I'm here at the Titans and I'm going to put my best foot forward to change things around here.

"I'm just going to make sure the boys are up for the next two weeks, make sure we're playing hard and then do a lot of stuff away from here to help Josh and help us as a group get to where we want to get to next year."

The Titans have been criticised for allowing the clauses in Fa'asuamaleaui's contract, but Mitchell said it was sometimes necessary to secure a player of his stature.

"Clubs come out and say 'no more player clauses', but the market will push you to a point where if you want a particular player who is an elite asset and being chased by other suitors, the club will take the step," Mitchell said.

"If the clause is in there, the clause is in there. Whether we'd do that again, we'd probably think twice, but I think player clauses will be part of the competition moving forward across the 17 clubs."