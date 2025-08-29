Nawaqanitawase scores four as Roosters upset Storm in Melbourne

Open Extended Reactions

With winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scoring four tries, the Sydney Roosters have grabbed a rare and valuable win at AAMI Park, upsetting Melbourne to give their hopes of playing NRL finals football a big boost.

The Storm were looking to mark Craig Bellamy's 600th match as coach with a win but the celebrations fell flat in their Friday night clash as the Roosters piled on 40 unanswered points, which was Melbourne's worst second half in the club history.

Mark Nawaqanitawase scores a try for the Roosters. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The undermanned hosts were swamped by a rousing Roosters, with rugby convert Nawaqanitawase crossing four times to take over the lead as the NRL's top try-scorer.

While the result didn't impact the Storm's top-two ladder position, which is locked in, the eighth-placed Roosters moved four points clear of the chasing Dolphins and Manly.

The Dolphins face Gold Coast on Sunday while the Sea Eagles are away to St George Illawarra on Saturday to keep their very slim chance of a top-eight berth alive.

The Roosters were under pressure in the build-up after being embroiled in South Sydney hooker Brandon Smith's police investigation while the odds were against them, only winning four of 14 matches in Storm territory.

But the Tricolours showed their ticker to claw their way back from 10-0 down at halftime to shock Melbourne, who had only lost once in their last 11 matches.

The Storm kept a frustrated Roosters outfit tryless in the first half through some desperate defence while the visitors did themselves no favours with seven penalties.

But the visitors reined that ill-discipline in and got their attack firing, thanks to skipper James Tedesco and Nawaqanitawase, who stood up Storm centre Grant Anderson to cross for this fourth.

With stars Xavier Coates, Nick Meaney, Eli Katoa and Josh King rested and skipper Harry Grant suspended, Melbourne completely fell away in the second half.

After the flying winger scored three in a row, Roosters centre Robert Toia and then Tedesco got in on the try-scoring action.

Melbourne's misery was compounded with prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona put on report for a high shot on Nawaqanitawase.