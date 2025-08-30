Manly left needing minor miracle to play NRL finals

Open Extended Reactions

The flame of Manly's NRL finals hopes is still flickering, but the Sea Eagles will need a minor miracle to make the top eight after claiming a 40-24 win over St George Illawarra.

A lot has to go their way, but Anthony Seibold's side will head into Friday's clash against the Warriors at Brookvale Oval a very slim mathematical chance to play on in September.

Manly would need to beat the Warriors next week, hope fellow top-eight hopefuls Sydney Roosters lose to South Sydney later on Friday, and have an 82-point for-and-against swing in their favour.

The Sea Eagles, who will also be hoping the Dolphins lose their last two regular-season matches, should have done more to give themselves a chance and at least close the points differential gap on Saturday.

They looked to be heading to a convincing win at Jubilee Oval when they led 22-6 at halftime.

But they failed to put their foot on the Dragons' throat, and when Toff Sipley was sin-binned in the 42nd minute the home side prevented a blowout in the Sea Eagles' favour.

There were also concerns for livewire centre Tolu Koula, who went off with a knee issue midway through the first half after Manly had begun with such promise.

Corey Waddell celebrates a try for the Sea Eagles. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Corey Waddell burst through the Dragons line after just four minutes, and except for a breakaway try from Lyhkan King-Togia, the Red V offered little resistance in the opening half.

Koula, Daly Cherry-Evans and Aaron Schoupp all crossed in the first half and Manly should have had more, only for both Jason Saab and Tom Trbojevic to fail to ground the ball in the in-goal on two separate occasions.

Sipley's stint on the sidelines helped the Red V stem the tide, with Christian Tuipulotu and Jacob Liddle dragging Shane Flanagan's side back into the game.

The Dragons were unable to draw level, and once back to 13, Manly got back on top.

Waddell claimed a double, Tommy Talau powered over and Caleb Navale touched down for his first NRL try.