Trindall hurt as Sharks keep top four in sight

Open Extended Reactions

Cronulla's top-four hopes are alive and well, but the Sharks could have bigger concerns after Braydon Trindall rolled his ankle in a 40-16 win over Newcastle.

Needing a win to stay in the race for the NRL top four, Cronulla started slow at Shark Park on Sunday before a Ronaldo Mulitalo hat-trick helped the hosts power home.

The win means Cronulla can finish fourth if Brisbane lose to Melbourne on Thursday night, and the Sharks then upset Canterbury two days later.

Even in a worst-case scenario where the Sharks miss the top four, they would have a home final in the first week, with a top-six finish now completely secure.

But the bigger question for Cronulla will be Trindall's fitness for next week and the ensuing finals series, one fortnight after losing captain Cameron McInnes to a ruptured ACL.

Trindall rolled his ankle in the first half of Sunday's win, and while the five-eighth initially stayed on the field he was clearly troubled.

The No.6 was taken off at the 51-minute mark and had ice strapped around his left ankle, and is now set for scans.

Cronulla do have Dan Atkinson as a back-up half, but they would want their play-making duo of Trindall and Nicho Hynes on deck for the finals.

The other concern for Cronulla was fullback Will Kennedy being placed on report for a high shot on falling Newcastle half Jack Cogger.

The result made it eight straight losses for the Knights, and capped a week in which coach Adam O'Brien agreed to exit at the end of the year.

Those interested in succeeding O'Brien will have seen positives in the opening 20 minutes, as Newcastle raced out to a 10-0 lead.

Fletcher Hunt scored once from a Phoenix Crossland kick, and Bradman Best and Greg Marzhew showed the Knights' threat out wide for another try.

But that was where the positives ended for Newcastle, who were behind and giving away a penalty for being offside from a kick-off as little as 10 minutes later.

Unsurprisingly it was Blayke Brailey's straight running out of dummy-half that got Cronulla back on track, sharpening their attack at the game swung.

Addin Fonua-Blake sent a reminder of why he can be the difference at Cronulla this year with a barge-over try, and Hynes sent Siosifa Talakai over before halftime.

Mulitalo, meanwhile, had a field day for the Sharks.

He scored his first on the end of a sweep play and cut-out ball from Trindall, before adding to his tally from a lofted Kennedy ball in the second half.

But it was the winger's third that was his best, with he and Kennedy combining to go 80 metres after the Knights fumbled a ball on attack.