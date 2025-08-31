Dolphins need finals favour from Bennett after key win

Open Extended Reactions

The Dolphins now just need their old coach Wayne Bennett to pull a rabbit out of the hat after keeping their NRL finals hopes alive with a pulsating 36-30 win over Gold Coast.

The Dolphins are in ninth spot, two points behind the eighth-placed Sydney Roosters heading into the final round.

Bennett's South Sydney play arch-rivals Sydney Roosters on Friday night at Accor Stadium. A win for the Rabbitohs will keep the Dolphins in with a shot of finishing eighth if they can beat Canberra in Redcliffe on the final day of the regular season.

The Dolphins will also need a combined for-and-against margin of 16 points or more to go their way.

Isaiya Katoa of the Dolphins Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Dolphins led 18-0 at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but the two teams went to halftime at 18-18.

The match followed the pattern of the previous two encounters at the same venue. In 2023 the Titans led 26-0 before the Dolphins won 28-26 in the equal biggest comeback in NRL history.

Last year the Dolphins went to a 14-0 lead before the Titans prevailed 21-14 to put a spear in the hosts' finals hopes.

The home side suffered a blow at the break with star centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow staying in the sheds with blurred vision after a poke in the eye.

Versatile Kurt Donaghoe switched to left centre initially and found a silky pass to put winger Tevita Naufahu in.

Pocket-rocket fullback Trai Fuller burst through and co-captain Isaiya Katoa finished for a 30-18 lead.

A long-range try started and finished by Titans star AJ Brimson brought the margin back to six.

Dolphins playmaker Kodi Nikorima scored, Tabuai-Fidow came back on and the hosts held their breath when Titans half Jayden Campbell scored off a bomb.

Kristian Woolf's men hung on in a cliffhanger that ebbed and flowed.

Fuller powered over early before Nikorima, influential in the first try, sent Naufahu in with a pinpoint pass.

Fuller rocketed through to set up Tabuai-Fidow under the sticks to make it 18-0 inside 13 minutes.

The Dolphins then fell into bad habits and paid the price.

Titans centre Brian Kelly swooped on an a Brimson kick.

Lock Chris Randall threw a pass that went forward to winger Jaylan De Groot for a try to narrow the gap. Veteran Kieran Foran then scored on the cusp of halftime to level.