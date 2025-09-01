Open Extended Reactions

With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we have been moving teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This week the NRL ladder topping Raiders became the Snakes and Ladders board leader, as the Storm surrendered their hold on top spot. The Panthers and Warriors stepped on snakes down the board, while the Broncos and Bulldogs found ladders.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is travelling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knights, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Raiders - ladder up 1

Raiders 24 - 10 Tigers

The Raiders hosted the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, hoping to wrap up the minor premiership following the Storm's loss on Friday night. They started well with the first try to Jed Stuart after 18 minutes before exchanging tries with the visitors to go to the break with a narrow 12-10 lead. After the break it was all Green machine with Simi Sasagi and Ethan Strange breaching the determined Tigers defence. The Raiders were awarded the J. J. Giltinan Shield after the match for just the second time in the club's history, the first was back in 1990 when they went on to defeat the Panthers in the grand final.

2. Broncos - ladder up 1

Cowboys 30 - 38 Broncos

The Broncos visited Townsville with a spot in the Top 4 within their grasp. In the third minute of the game, with the Broncos peppering the Cowboys line, Reece Walsh managed to offload to Gehamat Shibasaki on his way to the ground, for the centre to stroll over untouched. Next it was their other centre Kotoni Staggs who was put over from close range thanks to a well-timed Ben Hunt pass. The Broncos had one of their fade outs, allowing the Cowboys to score the next three tries, before answering in the 37th minute when a Billy Walters bullet cut out pass put Josiah Karapani over in the corner. There was still time enough for a long-range Broncos special with Deine Mariner setting sail from well inside his half before finding Walsh in support to give Brisbane a 22-18 lead at the break. After conceding an intercept try, Shibasaki was in again to regain the lead. Another Broncos special from inside their own half to Walters and a brilliant individual try to Payne Haas was enough for the victory and 4th position on the NRL ladder.

3. Storm - snake down

Storm 10 - 40 Roosters

The Storm faced the Roosters and rested players with second place just about sewn up and the top spot seemingly out of reach. Melbourne's defence was brilliant early, repelling the Roosters time after time before Shawn Blore opened the scoring after 21 minutes, thanks to a perfectly time Ryan Papenhuyzen pass from five metres out. Four minutes before halftime, Grant Anderson latched onto a ball batted back by Will Warbrick to allow the Storm to go to the break leading 10-0. No one was prepared for what would happen when they returned to the field. The Roosters ran wild, scoring seven tries to blow the home team off the park.

Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored four tries against the Storm. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

4. Sharks - ladder up 1

Sharks 40 - 16 Knights

The Sharks hosted the Knights with a Top 4 position still on the cards for the home team. They faced a fired up Newcastle side who scored two early tries to take a 10-0 lead, before Addin Fonua-Blake crashed over for a typical try after 25 minutes. Ronaldo Mulitalo and Siosifa Talakai crossed before halftime for the Sharks to take an 18-10 lead to the break. Cronulla took control of the match after the break with Mulitalo picking up his hat trick. Mawene Hiroti and Braden Hamlin-Uele added well-deserved four-pointers to complete a dominant performance. The win put the Sharks level with the Broncos and Warriors on 34 competition points, but trailing the Broncos by 65 on for and against. They face the Bulldogs in the final round while the Broncos will play the Storm and the Warriors the Sea Eagles.

5. Panthers - snake down 1

Bulldogs 28 - 4 Panthers

The Panthers, having given up on the Top 4 and guaranteed a place in the Top 8, decided to rest the entire team for this clash. Their NSW Cup team ran out to battle the Bulldogs and did well enough in defence to hold the home team to a 10-0 lead at the break. Try as they might they could not crack the Bulldogs defence until halfway through the second half when Daine Laurie fired a bullet cut-out pass to Paul Alamoti on the wing. As fatigue set in the Panthers reserves conceded 18 second-half points. Still the first grade players, with their feet up on the sideline, will be fresh for the challenges ahead.

6. Bulldogs - ladder up 1

Bulldogs 28 - 4 Panthers

The Bulldogs hosted the Panthers needing a win to secure their Top 4 spot for the finals. Penrith helped them by trotting out their NSW Cup team. Still the early exchanges were willing, with the well-disciplined Panthers' defence holding firm. The Panthers couldn't capitalise on their early opportunities, after which the weight of possession and territory swung to the home team. The first try came from a Josh Curren break on halfway and a delayed, almost butchered, pass to Lachie Galvin. Before the break Stephen Crichton took advantage of a loose pass to send an inside ball to Connor Tracey who passed it on to Jacob Preston who crossed for his first try of the night. The Bulldogs took a hard-earned 10-0 lead to the break. Into the second half, Preston completed his hat trick, split by a Matt Burton try. The Bulldogs kept the inexperienced Panthers to one try as they cemented their Top 4 position.

7. Eels - ladder up 1

Warriors 22 - 26 Eels

The Eels travelled to New Zealand determined to continue their improved form as they played out their season. Josh Addo-Carr picked up a loose ball on his own line in the third minute before sprinting the length of the field to score the first try of the match. Jack Williams sweet stepped his way through the defence just 12 minutes later. The Eels were playing with more enthusiasm than the Warriors, despite their disparate positions on the NRL ladder. The Eels went to the break leading 12-4. Isaiah Iongi scored the first try of the second half after a break and brilliant flick pass from Kelma Tuilagi. The Warriors then mounted a fight back scoring two tries. Iongi completed his double before a Warriors try in the 70th minute had Eels fans sweating over the final 10 minutes of the game. The Eels managed to hold on for another well-deserved victory on the back of Zac Lomax's flawless goal kicking display.

8. Roosters - ladder up 1

Storm 10 - 40 Roosters

The Roosters travelled to Melbourne desperate for two competition points against the understrength Storm. The visitors started strongly, peppering the Storm line, but were unable the pierce the purple wall. The Storm scored first from close range and again before the break to lead 10-0 at halftime. Into the second half the Rooster finally cracked the Storm defence with James Tedesco passing off the ground when not held to Mark Nawaqanitawase, who had plenty of work to do muscling his way into the corner. The Roosters took the lead with the next try splitting the Storm up the middle from near halfway for Siua Wong to cross under the posts. Leading 12-10 the Roosters extended their lead with another three tries to Nawaqanitawase, robbed of his fifth by late tries to Robert Toia and James Tedesco. The comfortable victory all but wrapping up a Top 8 spot.

9. Warriors - snake down 3

Warriors 22 - 26 Eels

New Zealand hosted the Eels needing a win to keep the Broncos away from their Top 4 spot. They managed instead to continue their disappointing efforts of late. The Eels scored the first two tries following Warriors errors, before Adam Pompey struck back for the home team in the 19th minute after some slick passing ten metres out from the Eels line. Nine minutes after the break the Eels were in again, before Roger Tuivasa-Sheck found himself on the end of a deceptive flick pas from Pompey in the 55th minute. Leka Halasima then outleapt everyone to score from a bomb in the 60th minute to bring the Warriors within four points. Another Eels try extended their lead before Halasima completed his double. The Warriors couldn't manage another try over the closing 10 minutes and slipped out of the Top 4 following the Broncos victory.

10. Rabbitohs - steady bye

11. Sea Eagles - ladder up 2

Dragons 24 - 40 Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles travelled to Kogarah desperate to keep their hopes of playing in the finals alive. Corey Waddelll got them off to a flying start stepping through the Dragons goal-line defence off an inside ball from Daly Cherry Evans after just four minutes. The Dragons scored their first five minutes later before the Sea Eagles stepped it up to score three tries before halftime, with Tolutau Koula proving unstoppable again ahead of four-pointers to Cherry-Evans and Aaron Schoupp. After he break the Dragons fought back with two tries before Waddell completed his double. Tommy Talau crossed in the 64th minute before another Dragons try was answered by one to Caleb Navale on full time. The Sea Eagles season on life support, but still breathing.

12. Tigers - snake down 1

Raiders 24 - 10 Tigers

The Tigers journeyed down to frosty Canberra to take on the ladder-leading Raiders. After conceding the first try of the match thanks to a bomb horribly misread by Sunia Turuva, Jahream Bula levelled the scores, finishing off a backline move from ten metres out. Another Raiders try was followed by a Jeral Skelton four-pointer after some magic ball handling from the Tigers in the shadows of halftime. The Raiders took a 12-10 lead into the break and managed to keep the Tigers from scoring in the second half.

13. Cowboys - snake down 1

Cowboys 30 - 38 Broncos

The Cowboys hosted the Broncos with only Queensland pride to play for. It wasn't enough to stop the Broncos from crossing twice in the opening 11 minutes to take a 12-0 lead. Four minutes later the Cowboys put Semi Valemei over in the corner following a shift to the right with a simple decoy run. After receiving a stripping penalty, deep in attack, Reece Robson caught the Broncos napping with a big dummy and dart to score from a metre out, locking the scores at 12-12 after the simple conversion. Five minutes before the break Jeremiah Nanai flicked a pass as he was brought down by Reece Walsh five metres out. The ball deflected off Walsh for Jake Clifford to dive on it. Two Broncos tries before the break saw the Cowboys trail 22-18. Seven minutes into the second half Valemei scored his second after an intercept near halfway. Four more Broncos tries sealed it before a late consolation try to Braidon Burns.

14. Dolphins - ladder up 1

Dolphins 36 - 30 Titans

The Dolphins hosted the Titans on the end of a disappointing run which saw their finals hopes fade for a third-straight year. At the end of their first possession Isaiya Katoa hoisted a bomb which the Titans kindly dropped. With the crowd still finding their seats Trai Fuller tore through some feeble defence to score the first try of the match. Some sharp passing saw Tevita Naufahu over in the corner for the second. Fuller set up their third with a dummy and dash through the middle of the park before sending Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow over. Looking comfortable at 18-0 the Dolphins clocked off allowing three Titans tries to level the scores at 18-18 at the break. Six minutes into the second half, Naufahu was in for his double, before Fuller tore the Titans apart down the middle again for a try to Katoa. Kodi Nikorima finished the Dolphins' scoring countering two late Titans tries.

15. Dragons - snake down 1

Dragons 24 - 40 Sea Eagles

The Dragons hosted the Sea Eagles at Kogarah and allowed the visitors to score after four minute through some very flimsy defence around the middle of the ruck. The Dragons struck back five minutes later with a brilliant try which started on halfway and involved Lyhkan King-Togia handling the ball three separate times before he dived over near the posts. The Sea Eagles scored the next three tries to take a 22-6 lead into the break. Seven minutes into the second half Jacob Liddle scored after scooping up a centering kick from Tyrell Sloan. Five minutes later the fight back continued when Christian Tuipulotu finished off a sweeping passing movement. The Sea Eagles scored the next two tries to put the result beyond doubt, before Emre Guler crossed with three minutes remaining.

16. Titans - steady

Dolphins 36 - 30 Titans

The Titans wandered up the road to Brisbane to take on the Dolphins and got off to the worst of starts, dropping the first bomb, before being cut open early in the ensuing set of six. Behind 18-0 and looking completely out of the game, the Titans scored their first try from a grubber through the line to Brian Kelly. They were next to score through a try out wide to Jaylan De Groot, before a clever reverse flick pass from Klese Haas put Kieran Foran over under the posts, to level the scores at 18-18. Seven minutes into the second half the Dolphins retook the lead and proceeded to have the better of play. The Titans scored two late tries to AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell, without ever looking like running the Dolphins down.

17. Knights - steady

The Knights ventured down to the Shire to take on the Sharks and started the game on fire, scoring the first two tries. Fletcher Hunt was over after just four minutes, outleaping everyone two metres out from the line to score next to the posts. Twelve minutes later Greg Marzhew flew through the air to ground the ball in the corner after a clever Bradman Best pass. The Sharks then took control scoring the next three tries to go to the break up 18-10. Into the second half the Sharks crossed for three more tries before Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana grabbed a consolation four-pointer with three minutes remaining. Even then there was time for the Sharks to score another.