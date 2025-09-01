Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh has posted a video to social media suggesting a slurp from a pristine toilet bowl can help in muscle recovery - but the Broncos have urged viewers not to take it seriously.

The fact Brisbane have released a statement about the post is evidence of the news value of anything the charismatic Walsh does on or off the field.

They are also keen, no doubt, to flush away any lingering controversy ahead of what is a virtual "Super Bowl" encounter with arch-enemies Melbourne on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos must win to stay in fourth place ahead of the finals.

Reading between the lines, toilet humour aside, their statement is also a sign that they wished Walsh would stay out of the headlines for reasons other than shining on the field.