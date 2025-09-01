Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh has posted a video to social media suggesting a slurp from a pristine toilet bowl can help in muscle recovery - but the Broncos have urged viewers not to take it seriously.
The fact Brisbane have released a statement about the post is evidence of the news value of anything the charismatic Walsh does on or off the field.
They are also keen, no doubt, to flush away any lingering controversy ahead of what is a virtual "Super Bowl" encounter with arch-enemies Melbourne on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
The Broncos must win to stay in fourth place ahead of the finals.
Reading between the lines, toilet humour aside, their statement is also a sign that they wished Walsh would stay out of the headlines for reasons other than shining on the field.
"Brisbane Broncos are aware of a video posted by Reece Walsh on a social media platform," the statement read.
"The club can clarify that Walsh is currently renovating his home and has installed a brand-new toilet in a new bathroom which remains unused.
"The video represents a poor attempt at humour posted privately by Walsh.
"No one should take this video seriously or act upon the advice."
In the video, Walsh provides a demonstration of the healing powers of the slurping technique.
"They reckon there is a new form of recovery, to recover the muscles," he says. "They reckon if you just fill with water ... and get a little drink."
The "little drink" was a handful of water from the bowl, which he demonstrated with precision and promising comedic timing.
Brisbane will be hoping to pull the chain on the Storm's recent run of 17 wins from the past 18 games against them.
If Walsh has the runs, which he has lately, then the Broncos will be able to wash their hands of their terrible recent record against the Storm.
If they win they will also put up a 'no vacancy' sign on entry to the top four. Coach Michael Maguire will hope Walsh and company are enthusiastically engaged.