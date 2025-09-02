Open Extended Reactions

South Sydney players insist they'll have no issues trusting Brandon Smith as he remains in the fold with serious betting and drug allegations hanging over his head.

It appeared business as usual at Souths training on Tuesday after the NRL opted against standing down Smith, who has been issued with a summons to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 18.

The Rabbitohs' star mid-season signing has been accused by Queensland Police of supplying drugs and using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting.

At his first field session since last week's revelations, Smith trained with the Rabbitohs' bench as planned and even took part in a promotional photo opportunity for sponsor MG.

He was joined at training by captain Cam Murray, who could return from an Achilles tendon injury to face rivals the Sydney Roosters in Souths' last game of the year.

Teammates insist the serious criminal allegations have not prompted a change in behaviour from Smith, noted among NRL fans for his larrikin personality.

"He's been normal," said forward Keaon Koloamatangi. I just had lunch with him. He's fine, we're still joking around.

"He's exactly how he is. We just can't wait to play this week and I'm sure he can't wait either against his old club."

The NRL is likely to take a dim view if Smith is found to have leaked privileged information related to betting from the Rabbitohs' inner sanctum.

Ahead of the game against the Roosters, Souths players insisted Smith had not betrayed their trust.

"No (I still trust him), he's my teammate so I back him to the end," Koloamatangi said.

"He's innocent until proven guilty. Until then, he's my teammate and I can't wait to play alongside him."

Jack Wighton said it was not his place to worry about the betting allegations levelled against his teammate and friend.

"I don't even know what knowledge it is (that he is alleged to have disclosed)," the Souths utility said.

"It's none of my business. Whatever's happening, that's for other people to deal with. I'm here to play with him. He's my mate and my teammate so we'll get on the job."

State of Origin representative Murray trained with the Rabbitohs' bench forwards as he targets a comeback from the serious injury he suffered in February.

The 27-year-old has already ruled himself out of contention for the post-season Kangaroos tour but is eager for the chance to take the field in the NRL this year.

Murray would be a significant inclusion for Souths on Friday, when a win over the Roosters could ruin their bitter rivals' finals chances.

"I'm very hopeful," Wighton said of Murray's chances.

"Don't know which way it's going to lean just yet, that's up to Wayne (Bennett, coach) and Cam.

"He's training well, he's moving good. It'd be awesome to have a run with him in the last game."