Open Extended Reactions

Josh Hannay has wasted little time laying the groundwork for Gold Coast's new era, clearing out the majority of Des Hasler's coaching staff.

Titans assistant coaches Brett White, Jim Lenihan and Michael Monaghan will not return to the battling NRL club in 2026.

Transition and NRL assistant coach Brad Davis will remain on staff, while retiring playmaker Kieran Foran will take up a specialist coaching role as planned.

It's a signal of intent from rookie head coach Hannay, who last week signed a three-year deal to become Hasler's successor.

The club does not yet have a firm timeline for announcing the trio's successors.

A two-time Queensland Cup premiership winner at Burleigh, Lenihan had served on the Titans' coaching staff since 2020 and was interim coach before Hasler's arrival.

White joined from Canberra in 2023 and has experience as an assistant in the NSW and Australian set-ups.

Monaghan had joined the club after Hasler took charge for the 2024 season, having played under him at Manly in the 2000s.

"The Titans want to thank the trio for their commitment and contribution and wish them all the best in their future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

Hannay will finish the season as an assistant coach at Cronulla before beginning his mission to spark the Titans, who have not won a finals game since 2010.

The Titans have made the top eight only twice since then and are on track to claim the wooden spoon in 2025.

To avoid finishing last on the ladder, they must defeat Wests Tigers on Saturday and hope 16th-placed Newcastle lose to Parramatta a day later.