Brisbane have dropped star centre Gehamat Shibasaki for a disciplinary breach on the cusp of their most important match of the season.

The 27-year-old Queensland representative was left out of the side to play the Storm at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night after what AAP understands was a boozy Sunday night out that impacted his ability to train the following day.

The Broncos beat North Queensland 38-30 on Saturday night in Townsville but AAP has been told the breach has nothing to do with anything that transpired while the club was in the city of his birth.

"Gehamat Shibasaki has lost his spot in the starting line-up for Thursday night's game against the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium," the Broncos said in a statement.

Gehamat Shibasaki takes on the Warriors' defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"This follows a breach of Broncos team standards, which has been dealt with internally.

"Shibasaki has been named at 22 in the extended playing squad."

Brisbane will wrap up a top four position if they can beat the Storm but the loss of Shibasaki is a major blow, considering he has enjoyed the best season of his career on the way to scoring 15 tries in 22 games.

The NRL journeyman also starred on his Maroons debut in the State of Origin decider to help secure a 2-1 series win.

The Broncos have rearranged their backline with Jesse Arthars earning a recall on the wing.

Deine Mariner has switched from wing to centre to fill the Shibasaki void.

The Broncos can finish anywhere from fourth to sixth on the ladder but their finals position is in their own hands.

Broncos prop Payne Haas indicated this week how important a victory is against the Storm, given no side has won the title in the NRL era from outside the top four.

"It is crucial," Haas said.

"No team's won the comp outside of the top four, so we know what's at stake this week.

"We will go after our training today and then when Thursday rolls around, it's a big game for us."

The Broncos have also listed another change to their side from last week with Cook Islands international Brendan Piakura elevated to starting second-row and Jaiyden Hunt reverting to the bench.

The Broncos have won just one of their past 18 clashes with the second-placed Storm.