Canterbury are at risk of being bitten by a season of indiscretions, as players across the NRL bid to avoid being wiped out of the finals due to poor discipline.

More than 50 players will enter the last round walking a judiciary tightrope, with prior offences threatening to rule them out of more than half of the finals series.

Under NRL rules, players receive an extra-match ban for previous offences on their record.

If a player has two or more priors, an extra two games are added to the base penalties for charges.

It means that a grade-two careless high tackle that would normally carry with it a one-game ban, can blow out to two or three finals matches depending on a player's record.

Those with two or more offences on their record also can't accept fines for any shoulder charge, dangerous throws or crusher tackle charges.

The NRL does give players one extra warning in finals matches, but that does not come into effect until next week.

Stephen Crichton of the Bulldogs fends off Seb Kris on his way to the tryline. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Of the 10 teams still in finals contention headed into round 27, a total of 52 players have been named to take to the field this weekend with at least one mark on their record.

And no club is more at risk than the Bulldogs, who have had a wretched year with the match review committee.

Canterbury will have 10 of their stars enter Saturday night's clash against Cronulla with a prior offence on their record.

That list includes the likes of Stephen Crichton, Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau, who would face a minimum ban of two finals matches for any charge that carries a suspension.

Sam Hughes, Jacob Preston and Sitili Tupouniua also fall into the category of having two or more priors.

The Bulldogs had a total of 31 charges from the match review committee this year, nine more than the next worst offending team in Canberra.

Cameron Ciraldo's team are not alone however in potentially nervous waits for charge sheets this weekend.

The Dolphins, Sydney Roosters, Warriors and Brisbane all have six players carrying priors into the final round, meaning they too are at risk of being heavily impacted.

And when it comes to big names, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Scott Sorensen and Felise Kaufusi headline the list with two or more priors.

The vast majority of those are for minor offences, with the NRL handing out more than $275,000 in judiciary fines across the board this year.

PLAYERS WALKING THE JUDICIARY TIGHTROPE:

Canberra: Corey Horsburgh, Morgan Smithies.

Melbourne: Nelson Asofa-Solomona*, Tui Kamikamica, Eliesa Katoa.

Canterbury: Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Joshua Curran, Samuel Hughes*, Viliame Kikau, Max King, Kurt Mann, Jacob Preston*, Jaeman Salmon, Sitili Tupouniua*

Brisbane: Cory Paix, Brendan Piakura*, Jordan Riki, Tyson Smoothy, Kotoni Staggs, Reece Walsh

Cronulla: Blayke Brailey, Jesse Colquhoun, Addin Fonua-Blake, Ronaldo Mulitalo*, Braydon Trindall

Warriors: Rocco Berry, James Fisher-Harris, Leka Halasima, Te Maire Martin, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Penrith: Liam Henry, Mitch Kenny, Scott Sorensen*, Izack Tago

Sydney Roosters: Angus Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Billy Smith, James Tedesco, Naufahu Whyte

Dolphins: Kurt Donoghoe*, Felise Kaufusi*, Oryn Keeley, Francis Molo*, Ray Stone, Aublix Tawha

Manly: Luke Brooks, Jake Simpkin, Siua Taukeiaho, Corey Waddell

* Denotes two or more priors