Nawaqanitawase achieves 89-year first in Roosters rout

The magnificent Mark Nawaqanitawase has enhanced his compelling claims for a Kangaroos call-up while helping the Sydney Roosters secure an NRL finals berth.

A spectacular Nawaqanitawase hat-trick, a week after the former Wallabies winger collected four against the mighty Melbourne Storm, helped the Roosters to a decisive 36-6 victory in their much-hyped derby with South Sydney on Friday night.

With inspirational skipper Cameron Murray making a successful comeback from a torn Achilles tendon, the Rabbitohs were scheming to scupper their arch-rivals' finals hopes.

Instead, Nawaqanitawase's treble and another masterclass from Dally M favourite James Tedesco ensured the Roosters can start preparing for a sudden-death finals battle with either the Warriors or Cronulla.

Mark Nawaqanitawase scores a try for the Roosters. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

After officially extinguishing Manly's and the Dolphins' finals hopes, Trent Robinson's Tricolours are guaranteed to finish seventh or eighth.

The Roosters will play either the Warriors or Cronulla in their knockout final but won't know for certain who they face until after the fifth-placed Sharks face Canterbury on Saturday night. The Roosters looked set for a runaway win after Nawaqanitawase collected an early double to not only give the hosts a 10-0 lead but also enhance his status as the NRL's buy of the year.

As well as extending his lead atop the NRL's 2025 try-scorers' charts with his 21st and 22nd four-pointers, Nawaqanitawase also became the first Roosters player since rugby league Immortal Dave Brown in 1936 to bag seven doubles in a single season.

But the superstar former Wallaby wasn't done yet.

He crossed in the 52nd minute to complete his dazzling hat-trick, after Connor Watson and the equally prolific Daniel Tupou had all but clinched the Roosters' victory moment after fulltime.