Penrith win, book finals date with Warriors, Fisher-Harris

Nathan Cleary has inspired Penrith to a 40-20 defeat of St George Illawarra that sets the stage for a do-or-die finals clash against former favourite son James Fisher-Harris.

Three consecutive defeats raised some concerns for the Panthers ahead of the finals but Cleary steadied the ship with his magic touch at a packed WIN Stadium on Saturday.

The superstar halfback threw the last pass for two tries and had one of his own, ensuring the four-time premiership winners would hit finals with a spring in their step.

Thomas Jenkins of the Panthers celebrated a try. Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images

The result locks up a seventh-placed finish and a trip to Auckland to face the Warriors, captained by one of the chief architects of Penrith's premiership dynasty in Fisher-Harris.

The order of the top eight is now set, with fifth-placed Cronulla to host the Sydney Roosters in next weekend's other elimination final.

The Panthers looked on track for victory stretching to a 22-6 lead with two four-pointers in the eight minutes before halftime.

Tom Jenkins kicked inside off his left foot to help Casey McLean over the line before Cleary put Luke Garner into a hole and ran in support for the Panthers' fourth try.

Cleary had earlier sent Paul Alamoti over with a bullet-like cut-out pass on the right edge.