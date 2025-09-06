Sharks beat Dogs who cop costly injury blows

Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury have been dealt two brutal backline blows on the eve of the finals, losing Bronson Xerri and Marcelo Montoya to injuries in a 24-6 defeat to Cronulla.

With nothing to gain on the ladder, Canterbury endured a nightmare at Accor Stadium in a near worst-case scenario for the club.

Xerri is already out of Friday night's qualifying final against Melbourne, after the centre knocked himself out early in the loss trying to tackle Sione Katoa.

His left-edge partner Marceo Montoya then limped off in the final moments with an ankle injury, leaving him in serious doubt for the AAMI Park clash.

The Sharks have overcome the Bulldogs in the final round. Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

The Bulldogs are also without winger Jacob Kiraz, who suffered a foot sprain last week and is expected to miss the start of the finals.

Cronulla, meanwhile, got through the night unscathed, ahead of what looms as blockbuster elimination final against the Sydney Roosters next week.

In a game that was in theory a finals warm up for both sides, it was the Sharks who looked the most impressive at the right time of the season.

They completed at 95 per cent, had their defence hold firm and will now enter the finals off three straight wins.

Playing with their first-choice back five for the first time this season, Cronulla's attack looked slick with halfback Nicho Hynes on song in a dominant 18-0 first half.

Hynes laid on the first try with a short ball for Billy Burns, before going short-side and hitting Sione Katoa on the chest in the lead up to another.

Daniel Atkinson also proved his worth as a back-up half, putting Ronaldo Mulitalo into space and looming in support to finish a second-half try.

Crucially, Craig Fitzgibbon's men are still expected to welcome five-eighth Braydon Trindall back next week, giving them close to their strongest side on paper.

Cronulla regularly targeted Canterbury's left in the first half, with Xerri off and Viliame Kikau also briefly sidelined to pass a concussion check.

Matt Burton was initially moved to centre with Bailey Hayward moving to five-eighth, before Burton was moved back to No.6 after the break.

And while the Bulldogs held out Cronulla's early attacking waves, there were uncharacteristic errors, including a Connor Tracey drop that gifted a Sharks try.

Equally concerning will be the fact Canterbury's only try came out of structure, when Enari Tuala picked off a Hynes kick and went 98 metres to score.

Front-runners for the first half of the season, the Bulldogs will head to Melbourne next week finishing third with just one win from their last four games.

Blake Wilson and Jethro Romalama could both loom as options for Canterbury against the Storm, who will also be without star duo Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen.