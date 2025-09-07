Nicho Hynes has been suspended from Cronulla's elimination final against the Sydney Roosters in a major blow to the Sharks' NRL premiership hopes.

The former Dally M Medallist has received a one-game ban for the hip-drop style tackle that injured Canterbury winger Marcelo Montoya during Cronulla's win on Saturday night.

Montoya appears highly unlikely to play the Bulldogs' qualifying final against Melbourne after his ankle became caught under the knee of Hynes, who was placed on report.

Nicho Hynes of the Sharks in action. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Hynes' grade-two dangerous contact charge would end his season if the Sharks fell to the red-hot Roosters at Shark Park next weekend.

But if he took his case to the judiciary, Hynes would risk missing a second finals game should the Sharks defeat the Roosters.

Hynes could escape suspension with a $1000 fine if the fifth-placed Sharks successfully sought a downgrade at the judiciary on Tuesday.

The club is understood to be considering its options and does not have to enter a plea until midday on Monday.

Losing Hynes for the clash with the Roosters would be devastating for the Sharks, who would likely play Daniel Atkinson next to Braydon Trindall in the halves.

Atkinson is rated highly but has started only one game this season, playing second fiddle to Hynes in Saturday's 24-6 win while Trindall rested a minor ankle injury.

Hynes also brings valuable on-field leadership, given the Sharks are already entering finals without their injured captain Cameron McInnes.

His possible suspension puts a damper on an excellent preparation for finals from the Sharks, who have long fielded criticism for their record in playoff games.

Cronulla have lost eight of their past nine finals games dating back to 2018, last year's semi-final defeat of North Queensland their only victory in that span.

But the win over the third-placed Bulldogs sounded a warning shot to the NRL, marking the Sharks' seventh win from eight games ahead of finals.

The Sharks also defeated their upcoming opponents the Roosters during their charmed run of form.

Cronulla are set to regain Briton Nikora for the finals rematch after the second-rower completed his three-game suspension for a high tackle.