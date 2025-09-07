Dolphins secure best-ever season, Hammer injured

Open Extended Reactions

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has suffered a knee injury after starring as the Dolphins gave retiring veteran Mark Nicholls a perfect farewell to lock in their best-ever season with a 62-24 win over an understrength Canberra.

Tabuai-Fidow, playing centre, started the match four tries behind Sydney Roosters whiz Mark Nawaqanitawase (23) on the NRL season leading try-scoring list.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow starred with three try's before injuring his knee. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The man known as "Hammer" got to 22 before leaving the field in the second half with a suspected medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury which may have implications for the post-season international Tests.

The Dolphins claimed ninth position on the ladder with the final-round victory at Redcliffe, their highest-placed finish in three seasons in the NRL.

Their 12 wins were the most they had achieved in a season and they finished the year with 721 points scored, the best of any team in the NRL. The 62 points scored on Sunday was also their best ever.

Nicholls, known as GOAT, scored with his first touch off the bench and the popular prop converted his own try in a moment to savour in his 194th and final game.

Asomua, a brute of a winger, scored on debut while Roddy notched a second-half double.

Warhorse Corey Horsburgh captained Canberra for the first time while, in good news ahead of the finals, back-rower Matt Nicholson returned from a syndesmosis injury for his first NRL match since round 10.

The minor premiers have their sights on Brisbane in Canberra in next Sunday's qualifying final with the result of the match against the Dolphins immaterial to them.

The Dolphins will look back on this year as an opportunity lost after getting as high as sixth after round 15 before three consecutive losses, to Sydney Roosters, Brisbane and Manly, scuppered their chances.

The rise and continued development of fullback Trai Fuller, winger Tevita Naufahu, utility Kurt Donoghoe and back-rowers Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Oryn Keeley have been highlights after a well-documented injury-ravaged season.

The addition next year of Brisbane outside back Selwyn Cobbo and St Helens forward Morgan Knowles will add class. They just need to get more defensive clout.

Naufahu, who scored a double, had a blinder on Sunday. Fuller, half Isaiya Katoa and Tabuai-Fidow showcased their class as the home side took a 30-0 lead at the break.

Dolphins centre Jake Averillo also scored a double.

Raiders forward Morgan Smithies was put on report for a dangerous tackle on prop Josh Kerr.

Dolphins winger Jamayne Isaako finished the season as the NRL's leading points-scorer for the second time in three years.