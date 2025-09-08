Open Extended Reactions

Adam Reynolds is confident he will be cleared to line up in Brisbane's qualification final with Canberra as Raiders captain Joe Tapine looks to put a fresh target on Broncos poster boy Reece Walsh.

Reynolds has been sidelined for the last month but was bullish that he will return for Sunday's trip to Canberra to bolster Brisbane's premiership push.

The Broncos won four straight games heading into the finals to finish fourth with veteran teammate Ben Hunt ably deputising as Brisbane's No. 7 in the absence of Reynolds.

"I'm feeling good, feeling well and had a good session on Saturday," Reynolds told AAP.

"I pulled through that fine and I've still got a few boxes to tick, but I'm confident I'll get back out there.

Adam Reynolds, Ben Hunt and Reece Walsh of the Broncos. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"I got to 95 percent - close enough to my top speed which isn't very fast.

"We've got a good team there at the Broncos who obviously measure all that.

"The medical staff are very diligent around their planning and reintroducing me into teamwork.

"We'll tick that box on Tuesday and fingers crossed we'll get through that and can get back into the group."

If Brisbane take a cautious approach with Reynolds then the halfback said they are in good hands given the form of Walsh.

The Broncos fullback pulled all the strings in last Thursday's 30-14 win over Melbourne as he scored 22 of Brisbane's points.

"We have to keep believing in him and allow Reece to take the game on when he sees it.

"He is a big part of our success, it's no fluke, he does in games what we see in training daily.

"He was critcised early on in the season but we have the belief he can do his job."

Canberra, though, have made their intentions known on how they want to handle Brisbane's No.1.

The Raiders pack have previous with Walsh, with Green Machine prop Tapine smashing the flyweight fullback late in a game in 2023.

Walsh was trying to kill time and feigned injury but Tapine spared no prisoners as he blindsided the Broncos star with a bell-ringer to spark an all-in melee.

"It was just a little tackle ... I hope I get the same opportunity," Tapine grinned.

"He's quick and hard to get but for us to win, it's about us playing our game."

Reynolds said Walsh would not be daunted by any of Canberra's intimidation tactics.

"I think we all have a laugh at that (Tapine shot), you've got to love that," Reynolds said.

"He (Walsh is) certainly tough. It's hard to not be tough and get away with it.

"He certainly takes the game on. He's not afraid of the collisions, and is willing to go to places that many others aren't."