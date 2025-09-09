Open Extended Reactions

The NRL will launch an end-of-season review of its judiciary process, with CEO Andrew Abdo suggesting players should be able to appeal bans without fear of further sanction.

The Nicho Hynes case has shone a light on the league's process, including the timing around charge sheets and the potential for updated medical reports.

Editor's Picks Bulldogs report sees Nicho Hynes free to play AAP

Hynes was on Monday cleared to play in Cronulla's elimination final against the Sydney Roosters after head office downgraded his charge for a hip-drop tackle.

The change came about after Canterbury winger Marcelo Montoya was cleared of a serious syndesmosis rupture, following initial fears that the flyer's season was over.

The NRL's move saved Cronulla from a difficult decision ahead of the start of the finals.

Nicho Hynes has escaped suspension after challenging at the NRL Judiciary. Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

Under current rules, any player who challenges a suspension at the NRL judiciary risks having an extra week added to their ban if unsuccessful.

It means that had Hynes' charge not been downgraded by the NRL and he challenged it, the Sharks half would have missed week two of the finals if he lost.

A similar situation awaits players fined over minor grade-one offences, with fines increased by close to 30 per cent if a charge is challenged at the judiciary.

Of the 257 charges handed down by the NRL this season, just 12 have been challenged at the NRL judiciary.

Only four of those cases have come back in favour of the player.

"What definitely has merit is making sure the system is fair," Abdo said.

"The way it is set up around the appeal process, you want there to be an even incentive for players or teams to appeal without potentially suffering a penalty.

"That will be something we look at."

The NRL moved to the current judiciary system in 2022, removing the demerit-point scheme that existed prior to that.

The old system was regularly criticised as too confusing, particularly around loading for prior offences.

It did, however, at times allow players to challenge bans without the threat of an added game on the sideline, depending on their demerit-point status.

"We want the system to be as fair as possible," Abdo said.

"There's no perfect system, but I think there are things that can improve, and we'll take a close look at that as soon as the season ends."

Abdo's comments came as Melbourne captain Harry Grant called for an overhaul, adamant players should not miss extra games for challenging a charge.

Grant will return from a two-match ban for a shoulder charge against Canterbury on Friday, and said the risk of missing a finals game stopped him from challenging the suspension last month.

Grant suggested clubs could instead be fined if they launched an unsuccessful challenge, with a cap on the amount able to be docked per season.

"Just because you challenge or disagree doesn't mean the charge is any worse," Grant told AAP.

"You look at Nicho, he should have (had) the right to challenge it with no fear of losing another week.

"Clubs won't do that every week because they will lose a lot of money. But when it comes to games they want their players playing, that's what it is there for."