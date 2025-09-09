Open Extended Reactions

Taylan May has secured his near-term future as an NRL player, signing a two-year deal with Wests Tigers.

May joined the joint-venture club in June on a train-and-trial deal after playing 30 NRL games for Penrith following his debut in 2021.

The Tigers offered him an NRL lifeline after he'd spent time out of the game following domestic violence charges being brought against him. The charges were later dropped when his accuser failed to front court. May had pleaded not guilty.

May, however, parted ways with the Panthers.

The 23-year-old made two appearances in NSW Cup following his arrival at the Tigers, before making a return to the NRL in Round 20 against the Gold Coast Titans, scoring a try in a thrilling one-point win.

Taylan May scores a try for the Tigers. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

He went on to play in the final seven matches of the Tigers' 2025 campaign, scoring four tries and recording three try assists and six line breaks.

May, who represented Samoa at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, was excited to play alongside his brother Terrell at the Tigers, and thanked the club for his second chance at an NRL career.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity the Tigers have provided me and the belief and faith that Benji and the coaching staff have shown in me," he said in a club statement.

"I've been able to live out a dream to play in the NRL alongside my brother, it's something that we'll both remember for the rest of our lives. I'm excited for that to continue and remain part of this group."

Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall praised Taylan's impact since joining the club.

"We've been impressed with the way Taylan has come into our club. The work he is doing not only on the field but off it to become a better person is awesome to watch," Marshall said.

"We're excited to see him get a full pre-season under his belt and know his best footy is ahead of him here at the Tigers.

"We're happy to have him and his family with us for the next two years."

May's extension comes off the back of Adam Doueihi and Starford To'a choosing to remain at Concord for next season and beyond, as well as the impending arrivals of Kai Pearce-Paul, Jock Madden, Mavrik Geyer and Ethan Roberts in 2026.