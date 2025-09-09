Open Extended Reactions

Penrith's premiership push has been rocked by a hamstring injury to hooker Mitch Kenny as coach Ivan Cleary drops Tom Jenkins for the elimination final against the Warriors.

The Panthers have been forced to name Luke Sommerton at No.9 in just his 12th NRL game as they continue their quest for a fifth consecutive premiership.

Kenny's hamstring strain is a week-by-week proposition, with the three-time premiership winner a chance to line up should Penrith progress to week two of the finals.

The hooker's leadership was pivotal to the Panthers' remarkable resurgence in the testing State of Origin period this year, so his absence looms as a big blow.

Kenny has been omitted from the 22-man squad altogether, meaning he is no chance to make a late rush into the team for the trip to Auckland even with a quick recovery.

Jenkins has been relegated to 18th man to allow Paul Alamoti to start on a wing against the Warriors.

The return of Jenkins has been one of the feelgood stories of the NRL season, with the 24-year-old plucked from Ron Massey Cup side St Marys for a second chance at the NRL over the summer.

He has gone on to score 13 tries in 21 games mostly starting on the left wing, forging a fantastic combination with centre Casey McLean.

But 2024 premiership winner Alamoti was excellent in last week's defeat of St George Illawarra and appears to have forced Cleary's hand as fellow winger Brian To'o returns from being rested.

The Warriors have shifted Kurt Capewell to the centres to cover for Rocco Berry, who suffered the latest in a string of shoulder injuries last week.

Wayde Egan returns from a hip injury to start at hooker.

Following Jahrome Hughes' wrist injury, Tyran Wishart has been named to start in the halves for Melbourne in their qualifying final against Canterbury.

But Jonah Pezet is on the bench so could make a late charge into the halves, with Nick Meaney beating Sua Faalogo to replace the concussed Ryan Papenhuyzen at fullback.

A slew of injuries has forced the Bulldogs to name Enari Tuala, Blake Wilson and Jethro Rinakama in their outside backs but Jacob Kiraz is on the extended bench as he targets an early return from his foot injury.

Elsewhere, Brisbane have recalled Gehamat Shibasaki, who was dropped from last week's win for disciplinary reasons.

But veteran halfback Adam Reynolds will need at least another week to recover from a hamstring injury suffered late in the regular season.

Canberra have named Josh Papalii in the front row despite an ankle injury at training last week but have Matty Nicholson and Trey Mooney on the extended bench just in case.

As expected, five-eighth Braydon Trindall is back from a minor ankle injury for Cronulla's elimination final against the Sydney Roosters.