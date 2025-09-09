Broncos gun recalled, Walsh cleared after injury scare

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane centre Gehamat Shibasaki has been recalled for the away qualifying final with Canberra, as star fullback Reece Walsh received the green light after an injury scare.

Shibasaki, who made his debut for Queensland this year, was dropped for the 30-14 win over Melbourne last week after being affected by alcohol at training following a boozy night out.

He did his time and trained at his familiar centre position on Tuesday. He will replace winger Jesse Arthars who was with the reserves at training. Deine Mariner will switch back to his familiar wing slot.

Captain Adam Reynolds will take another week off as he makes his way back from a hamstring injury.

Gehamat Shibasaki takes on the Warriors' defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Walsh was the centre of attention on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's crunch showdown. The in-form fullback reached for his left calf while training and sat out 20 minutes. He rejoined the group, let rip with a left-foot kick and then walked into the team gym.

He was assessed by medical staff as the side continued to train.

Not long afterwards Walsh joined teammates across the road from the club's training base for morning tea.

The Broncos told AAP Walsh was not in doubt for the clash with the Raiders.

Shibasaki has enjoyed a breakout season and is a huge man. He will be crucial as he marks dangerous Raiders centre Matt Timoko.

It is in defence where Shibasaki has shone this season. He did a great job marking NSW gun Stephen Crichton in the State of Origin decider.

Before the team was announced, half Ben Hunt said the players would welcome him back in a heartbeat if coach Michael Maguire went that way.

"He's had an exceptional year. He knows he made a huge mistake last week and we have moved on now," Hunt said.

"We are in the finals. We will move on and back whatever decision Madge (Maguire) makes whether that is Gehamat in or not.

Maguire had the senior players' backing to drop Shibasaki initially. There is a booze ban of sorts at the Broncos, like there was in 2006 ahead of the club's last title win.

"There is no straight line in the sand that we are not drinking but it is an (unwritten law) that 'we are off the drink boys'," Hunt explained.

"No-one has come out and said it but I think it is common knowledge that we are in the finals and it is time to knuckle down and go after it."