Open Extended Reactions

Cronulla fullback Will Kennedy says he has no real interest in joining rebel rugby competition R360, with the off-contract ace still hopeful of staying at the Sharks.

Kennedy will enter Saturday's elimination final against the Sydney Roosters with an uncertain future, having been stuck in a contract stalemate throughout the season.

Will Kennedy future in 2026 still remains unknown. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

As things stand, the Sharks do not have enough money in their 2026 salary cap to meet Kennedy's asking price, having re-signed a swathe of players this year.

Neither Cronulla nor Kennedy have given up hope of the fullback staying at the club, with the possibility of an agreement being reached in the off-season.

Editor's Picks 2025 NRL Grades - report cards for every team Darren Arthur and Joel Spreadborough

Kennedy confirmed this week his management had met with officials from the breakaway rugby competition, as one of several NRL players linked to the lucrative league.

The 28-year-old played a limited amount of school rugby and sevens football while in Bathurst, before joining Cronulla and making his NRL debut in 2019.

"I've watched a couple of rugby games and it looks pretty fun for the outside backs," Kennedy said.

"Maybe not towards the middles.

"It looks like a good game. I've only played it in school and stuff."

But asked by AAP if there was a genuine interest in leaving the NRL to play in the R360 competition, Kennedy responded: "No, not really".

Kennedy has also ruled out a move to England, saying staying in the NRL is his priority given his partner is due to give birth to their second child in December.

But he said he was not stressed by the situation, while still holding some hope a deal would be reached at Cronulla.

"Some other people, they'd be pretty stressed out about it," Kennedy said.

"But I'm a pretty cruisy fella and I just think whatever happens, it'll work out and whatever falls in place, I'm a happy man.

"Hopefully by the end of the year we can sort something out because I want to stay here at the Sharks."

Cronulla do have decisions to make after re-signing centre KL Iro and hooker Blayke Brailey long term in the past week.

Cameron McInnes, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Siosifa Talakai remain among a host of talent off contract at the end of 2026.

Talakai has declared a preference to stay, with Cronulla adamant he has not been given permission to look elsewhere after speculation that was the case last month.

"The club reassured me, Fitzy (coach Craig Fitzgibbon) reached out. They said it's just all speculation," Talakai, a former NSW State of Origin representative, said.

"I'd be more than happy to stay here. This is my home, this the team that gave me the opportunity in the NRL. I owe a lot to them."