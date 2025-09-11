Bulldogs roll the dice with shock bench switch

Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Ciraldo has confirmed the bold selection call to axe Reed Mahoney from Canterbury's qualifying final squad to face Melbourne and recall Toby Sexton, who hasn't played NRL for two months.

Hunting their first finals win since 2015, Ciraldo said he had to have a "hard" conversation with Mahoney, who was their starting hooker until round 19 when he was shunted for Bailey Hayward.

"It's definitely a tough decision, but one that we think is best for the team to help us win this weekend," Ciraldo said ahead of Friday night's AAMI Park match.

Toby Sexton of the Bulldogs kicks the ball against the Dragons. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"At the forefront of our mind is how hard that would be for Reed and it's really important that we reinforce how much we love him and we're here to support him but there are tough decisions you've got to make at different times in this job and it's what we think is best for the team."

Ciraldo said the decision wasn't just a reaction to last round's backline reshuffle when they lost centre Bronson Xerri to a head knock, with Sexton able to cover the halves should they need Matt Burton to again move out wide.

"A little bit but it's something we've been thinking about for a while.

"What he (Sexton) will do is cover the halves and allow Burto (Burton) to cover the outside backs.

"He will cover hooker as well, which he's been playing a fair bit in NSW Cup."

Ciraldo said that Sexton, who made way for wunderkind Lachlan Galvin when he joined from Wests Tigers, deserved a recall.

"He was a guy that lost his position at one stage as well and what he's done is go away and work really hard on his game," he said of the 24-year-old.

"He never dropped his lip, always put the team first and he's gone away and also worked at playing hooker as well.

"As sad as it is for Reed we're actually really excited around Toby and his inclusion in the team."

The coach denied that there was any issue with the communication style of Mahoney, who will join North Queensland next season.

But he did laud the effectiveness of his replacement Hayward, and felt they lost his direction when he had to shift to cover the halves last round.

"I don't know where that's come from," he said of Mahoney.

"What I understand is we all really value Bailey's communication and the players have said that he's probably the best communicator in our team and he makes such a difference when he's there."

Star winger Jacob Kiraz travelled to Melbourne as he looks to return from an ankle injury.

Ciraldo said Kiraz would train on Thursday and they would make the final call on game day, but he had so far "ticked every box".