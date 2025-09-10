Warriors youngster touted to be the next Benji

Open Extended Reactions

Leka Halasima has the potential to make as big an impact on the NRL as superstars Benji Marshall and Kalyn Ponga, says injured Warriors captain Mitch Barnett.

Still only 19, rookie forward Halasima has emerged as a genuine game-breaker playing every match of the Warriors' 2025 season ahead of the elimination final against Penrith.

Among his most memorable moments, Halasima snatched victory from Newcastle with a brilliant individual try as the siren sounded in round 20.

He also scored the runaway four-pointer that helped level the scores late in the win over Wests Tigers in March, and starred in a round-14 mauling of fellow finalists Cronulla.

Halasima enters the NRL finals series with a very good chance to become the first Warriors player to claim the Dally M Rookie of the Year.

Leka Halasima of the Warriors. Dave Rowland/Getty Images

It's an honour that has eluded even Reece Walsh and Shaun Johnson in their own brilliant first years at the Kiwi club.

The Warriors are one of only two NRL clubs never to have won the award, though St George's Steve Linnane did win it for the Dragons before their merger with Illawarra.

But teammates say winning rookie of the year will be just the beginning for Halasima.

"He's only 19 years old and he's doing things that NRL players that have been in the game for a long time aren't doing," fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad told AAP.

"He's put himself in good stead to be the first Warriors player to win that award and he'll be the first Warriors player for many things, moving forward in his career."

As the Warriors have navigated their first season without the talismanic Johnson, Halasima has announced himself to captain Barnett as a similar franchise-defining player.

"Leka's probably one of the best talents that I've come across, especially for his age," Barnett told AAP.

"You've got back in the day, Benji Marshall, Kalyn Ponga, people that are their own brand. Leka has that potential to be his own brand.

"He's someone you build your club around and we've got a good core of young fellas like that. I love Leka, love everything he's about."

Currently sidelined with a season-ending knee injury, Barnett has been marvelling at Halasima's development from the sidelines.

"I just think for him, he's so level-headed, his work ethic is great. Like any young kid, he needs to keep improving, he's still learning," he said.

"On the field he learns so fast. If he can learn the professionalism side of it fast, I think he could be one of the great Warriors or great players to play this game."