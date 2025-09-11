Brian To'o won't listen as body screams to stop

The NRL Boom Rookies crew discusses 'Phillies Karen', the fan who shoved Lamar Jackson, and Josh Reynolds' fan experiences whilst playing in the NRL. (2:19)

Brian To'o's body is screaming at him to stop playing so hard but the Penrith winger will refuse to listen this NRL finals series.

Including missing the season opener in Las Vegas, four-time premiership winner To'o has endured a season of injury frustration, restricted to only 13 games by hamstring and knee complaints.

"It's been a massive roller coaster this year with injury setbacks and stuff," To'o said.

Such has been the depth of his injury struggles, the winger barely trained ahead of the second and third State of Origin matches and has been placed on a ban from dancing by his wife Moesha.

To'o has been rested from the Panthers' past two games and returns fresh for Saturday's elimination final against the Warriors.

"Two weeks goes a long way," To'o said.

"I really appreciate coach for resting me. I was dying to play for the boys but felt like it was needed to rest the body and get myself ready for finals."

To'o's season of injury setbacks has come after years of pushing his body to the limit during the Panthers' premiership dynasty.

The 27-year-old is a monster out of yardage, averaging 193 run metres this season and the fourth-most post-contact metres of any player.

But the sight of To'o limping with ice strapped onto his legs has become common after Penrith games in recent years, even when he has not been struck down by specific injuries.

To'o acknowledged injuries were inevitable for players who take the game on like he does, but has vowed to never change.

"The body's screaming, 'That's enough, no more', but I'm still fuming, I still want those tough carries," he said.

"I'm that guy that everyone wants to look to to send them to the wolves. That's me.

"I'll still keep taking those hard carries whether I'm injured or not."

To'o was eager for the chance to face former teammate James Fisher-Harris, who became the Warriors' co-captain this season after four premiership wins at Penrith.

The elimination final will be To'o's first match against the New Zealand international, with fixturing at the 2022 World Cup sparing To'o and Samoa from facing the Kiwis.

"I'm looking forward to coming up against 'Fish'. It might be my second or first carry to go at him. We'll just see how we go," To'o said.