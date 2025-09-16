Open Extended Reactions

Liam Martin is relishing the chance to cut Viliame Kikau down to size as Penrith look to keep their quest for an NRL five-peat alive and send Canterbury tumbling out of the finals in straight sets.

Martin was a keen observer as Panthers front-rower Moses Leota sparked a melee when he went toe to toe with good mate James Fisher-Harris in Penrith's 24-8 elimination final win over the Warriors last Saturday.

Editor's Picks Four fast and brutal fixtures: What we learned from Week 1 of the NRL finals Joel Speadborough

And representative edge forward Martin has warned things will be no different when he comes face to face with Kikau in Sunday's semi-final at Accor Stadium.

"Once you cross onto that field it's a game of footy," Martin said.

"Once it's done, you're back to being mates so it (Leota taking on Fisher-Harris) didn't surprise me one bit. I loved it."

Liam Martin and Viliame Kikau will be one to watch this Sunday. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Martin and Kikau won two premierships together before the barnstorming Fijian made the move to Belmore.

There will be added expectation on Kikau's shoulders given Canterbury's big list of outs, which includes captain Stephen Crichton.

Kikau emerged from the 26-18 qualification final loss to Melbourne with an eye-socket injury.

But Martin, who gives away roughly 15kg in weight to the Bulldogs forward, said it would take more than a bang to the head to knock his old teammate off his game.

"I absolutely loved playing with Kiks, he's a generational freak and one of the best back-rowers of all time," Martin said.

"I enjoyed playing with him and learning off him, and I also enjoy those match-ups against him so I can't wait for the weekend.

"There's a bit of a fair size mismatch but I'll throw everything I've got at him.

"He is pretty tough. There's not one (wrestling session) that I can remember.

"I usually avoided him (but) I won't be doing that this weekend ... He'll still give it his all and his toughness can't be underestimated."

Penrith's only concern heading into Sunday's semi-final is the fitness of hooker Mitch Kenny, who missed the win over the Warriors with a hamstring injury.

Kenny is expected to be named in Ivan Cleary's 22-man squad and his toughness will give the Panthers' defence an extra edge for a game Martin is expecting to go the distance.

Much has been made of how Canterbury head coach Cameron Ciraldo has instilled the same defensive steeliness in the Bulldogs that helped set the foundations for Penrith's dynasty when he worked as an assistant to Cleary.

"They play a similar style, they enjoy the long game and so do we," Martin said.

"They've also got Cameron Ciraldo there, who was a big part for a number of years here.

"I've had a long history with him ... he's an incredible coach, and I knew he would have been able to transform that club, and I'm happy to see him doing well."