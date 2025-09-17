Reynolds: Ridiculous call to sin bin Hudson Young

Open Extended Reactions

We saw an incredible opening week to the 2025 NRL finals, with four intense and entertaining clashes. The Bulldogs were gallant in defeat against the Storm, the Sharks and Panthers proved too good for the Roosters and Warriors, respectively, and the Raiders were absolutely heartbroken by the Broncos in unusual circumstances.

Speaking on the eighth episode of ESPN's Boom Rookies with Grub podcast, former Bulldogs and NSW State of Origin star Josh Reynolds says that he could not believe the decision to sin bin Canberra's Hudson Young for giving Reece Walsh some close-up words of wisdom.

"What I am interested in, Ronny Mulitalo is one of the biggest in-your-face taunters in the game, if he does that this week, is he going to get 10 in the bin?," Reynolds said.

"It was a ridiculous call, Hudson Young should never ... if that was the case, I would have spent 65 minutes in the sin bin every week. That's how I played, and I walked the line. I am going to watch Mulitalo, I'm going to watch every time.

"It was an absolute terrible call. Reece Walsh deserved 10 in the bin, because it was a head butt and you can't do that, but I'm also glad he got off and I'm glad he gets to play. But, Hudson Young should have not been sent off. And the worse thing is, the NRL has come back and said that he got it right!"

Hudson Young of the Raiders is sent to the sin bin by referee Ashley Klein. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Reynolds thinks the Raiders face their toughest test this weekend against the Sharks.

"Canberra coming off that loss, their mindset, they thought they won the game twice, Ricky Stuart went off like he had won the grand final twice," he added. "So, them coming off that loss, Sharkies coming off a big win at home when no one gave them a chance, the mindset of the teams is very different. Young squad at Canberra, so young, I don't care what you say, it is hard to just dust that off, you had that and 95 minutes, you went an extra 15, so you pushed your body to the limit.

"If Canberra win this one, that's their harder game than the next one. Because Canberra have gone down to Melbourne and done a job before. So, I think this is their tough game."

The proud former Bulldogs star was shattered by the result, but happy with the effort he saw from the wounded Bulldogs against the Storm.

"The thing I was most depressed about was the effort that they put in with no return. The 'Dogs, as soon as you lose someone like Stephen Crichton, your captain, your leader, I don't care what team you are you deflate a little bit, even though you try not to," Reynolds said. "He inspires, and he doesn't even have to be doing anything. I saw a clip on the Bulldogs socials yesterday of what he was yelling out from the sidelines, even that itself, it's like wow this guy never stops, that's a leader. When you lose someone like that during the game, it's hard.

"But, then they lost another one, and then another one. It's the Bulldogs DNA, I've seen it come out a lot, they never gave up, realistically, I honestly feel that we had them on the ropes for a while, but at the same time we didn't win, but very, very, proud of the boys efforts, being an ex-player, that's in our DNA and that's what we do.

"It was just a couple of moments, you can't fault their effort, it was amazing ... to go down there and do that without a bit of our strike, no Bronson Xerri and a few others, that is a really nice effort and we're definitely heading in the right direction, but we are judged on wins and losses, that's the industry we are in, and we didn't get the win.

Jonah Pezet of the Storm in action against the Bulldogs. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"I don't know if Melbourne would be in their reviews saying that they played great. I just feel they have such high standards and I just think that Craig Bellamy would have expected a little bit more of a better performance from them that night.

"The big question is; are we going to see Jahrome Hughes again this year? The drums are beating, he already might be back, he has had surgery. But, from what I have seen of Jonah Pezet, I am OK now. Before I saw last week's game, what he did, stood up and took the line on, generalled them around the park, his long kicking game. He took the game by the scruff of the neck and for a young half to do that, it is confidence and that is what you need.

"That was my query, can Melbourne do it without Hughes, now I have seen what Pezet has done, against a hunting Bulldogs pack, they went after him, they really did and the Bulldogs have a really pressing form of defence. I am more confident."

For the full video of all episodes visit ESPN Australia's YouTube page.

Make sure to return every Tuesday as ESPN's Boom Rookies team up with former NRL star Josh "Grub" Reynolds to tackle all the latest rugby league issues and points of contention, in the lead-up to the 2025 NRL Grand Final.