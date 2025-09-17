Broncos centre Shibasaki learns from 'mistake'

The Boom Rookies with Grub podcast discusses how the finals should not be ruined by overly sensitive officiating after 'ridiculous' Hudson Young sin bin. (2:14)

Contrite Brisbane centre Gehamat Shibasaki has vowed to make amends for the boozy night that cost him dearly, as the Broncos received welcome good news on the injury front.

Second-rower Brendan Piakura sustained a facial fracture in Sunday's 29-28 qualifying final win over the Raiders, and there were concerns initially he could miss the preliminary final against either Penrith or Canterbury.

The facial fracture was minor and after consulting a specialist the Broncos have told AAP he will be available for selection on September 28 at Suncorp Stadium.

Piakura trained in a red no-contact bib on Monday, as did prop Xavier Willison, who has been cleared to return to action after breaking his right forearm in the round-22 clash with South Sydney.

Gehamat Shibasaki takes on the Warriors' defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Broncos were also heartened by the training of key trio Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Selwyn Cobbo, who are all on their way back from hamstring injuries.

Prop Payne Haas was given the session off. He battled through an ankle complaint against the Raiders, but the Broncos said he was being managed and was in no doubt for the preliminary final.

There was no sign of five-eighth Billy Walters, who suffered ACL damage against Canberra, but not a full rupture. His immediate playing future is under a cloud.

Meanwhile, Queensland centre Shibasaki, dropped for the final round against Melbourne for turning up to training under the influence of alcohol, said he would not make the same mistake twice.

He returned to the side for the win over the Raiders and played like a man hell-bent on redemption.

"It's like any lesson, you make a mistake and you don't do it again," Shibasaki said.

"I'm a leader in this club now, so I shouldn't have done what I did, and now I get back to the training paddock and lead with my actions at training."

The decision to drop Shibasaki was made by coach Michael Maguire in consultation with the leadership group.

Maguire said he "absolutely flogged" Shibasaki at training to reinforce the message.

"It was pretty bad, I deserved it. It was just like another pre-season training," Shibasaki grinned.

The coach did also check in on Shibasaki as he did his penance.

"Madge (Maguire) was really good, he just made sure I was OK and made sure my wellbeing was OK," Shibasaki said.

"It's not everything about footy, but he was worried about my mental health and was really good about it. My main focus he told me was to focus on training, and that all I could do was to control what I could control, and that's what I do on the paddock."