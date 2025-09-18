The Boom Rookies with Grub podcast discusses how the finals should not be ruined by overly sensitive officiating after 'ridiculous' Hudson Young sin bin. (2:14)

The Sydney Roosters have suspended Victor Radley for 10 games without pay following media revelations he requested cocaine from former teammate Brandon Smith.

The sanctions represent the heaviest penalty handed down by the foundation club to a player as uncertainty lingers over Radley's immediate future.

Smith appeared in Queensland's Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday, only days after text messages between the hooker and Radley were leaked to the press.

While Radley has not been charged, the Roosters released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying he had brought the club into disrepute and had accepted their sanctions.

Radley will be unavailable for selection until Round 11 next NRL season and will donate $30,000 to St Vincent's Hospital as part of his punishment.

Victor Radley has been slapped with a 10-game ban by the Roosters. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"I want to sincerely apologise to the club, my teammates, our sponsors, members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters," Radley said in a statement.

"I accept the sanctions in full and will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great club."