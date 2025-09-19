Open Extended Reactions

Victor Radley's hopes of playing for England in the upcoming Ashes series are still alive, while the players' association has major concerns about the ban prompted by Brandon Smith's drug charge.

Radley was on Thursday fined $30,000 and given a 10-game ban without pay by the Sydney Roosters, with close to 20 per cent of his salary effectively docked for bringing the NRL club into disrepute.

Victor Radley is in hot water with the Sydney Roosters. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

AAP has been told the Rugby League Players Association is concerned as to whether suspending a player without pay is compliant with the sport's collective bargaining agreement and is considering its options.

The RLPA is worried the Roosters' punishment could set a dangerous precedent, and is prepared to raise the issue with the NRL rather than the Roosters, given clubs themselves are not party to the CBA.

Within hours of Radley's unprecedented sanctions being handed down, England coach Shaun Wane confirmed he still intended to play the lock in the end-of-season Tests.

Editor's Picks The real reason the Bulldogs look like crashing out of the finals; it's not Lachie Galvin Darren Arthur

"If he's fit and healthy, I'm going to pick him," Wane told AAP.

Smith appeared in Queensland's Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday, days after text messages between the South Sydney hooker and Radley were leaked to the press.

AAP reported on Thursday how court documents showed Smith was accused of unlawfully supplying Radley with cocaine at Currimundi, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, on June 7.

Radley has not been charged with any offence and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing.

"I want to sincerely apologise to the club, my teammates, our sponsors, members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters," Radley said in a club statement.

"I accept the sanctions in full and will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great club."

Wane told AAP the Radley matter had been "dealt with" by the club and he would let due process take its course.

As far as England is concerned, Radley, who has played nine Tests as a starting lock, is available for selection ahead of the three-Test Ashes series that kick off on October 25 at Wembley.

"Rads is raring to go. He would love to come over here and play for England," Wane said.

"He is proud of his heritage and an absolutely great asset to us.

"When he informed me years ago that he wanted to play for England, I was so happy that we got him on board."

Radley's father Nigel hails from Sheffield. The Roosters hardman is a classic England forward in many respects.

Tough as teak, he can mix it in the middle or edge with the best of them and has the ball-playing craft to operate as an extra half.

"He acts like an Englishman. He is the most 'English Aussie' I have ever met," Wane said.

"Everything is black and white and very straightforward. He's a player I have been very glad I have been able to coach."

Radley, a Clovelly Crocodiles junior, has won two titles with the Roosters for whom he has played 161 games.

He is signed until the end of 2027 but already there is reported interest from the London Broncos and St Helens should he part ways with the Tricolours.

St Helens coach Paul Wellens told reporters in England that "if a player of his quality wanted to come over to Super League, then we'd certainly like to be in the conversation."