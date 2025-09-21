Open Extended Reactions

Craig Fitzgibbon claims Nicho Hynes deserves more praise after the halfback shook off the scars of finals campaigns past to power Cronulla into an NRL preliminary final.

Hynes turned Saturday's 32-12 semi-final win over Canberra on its head late in the first half when he set up Ronaldo Mulitalo for the Sharks' opener and then crossed for a try of his own.

The No.7 has been a punching bag for the Sharks' September struggles under Fitzgibbon - they had won just one of six finals games across the last three seasons prior to this year - and had been accused of failing to fire when it mattered most.

But over the last fortnight, Hynes has steered his side past the Sydney Roosters and the Raiders to book a preliminary final meeting away to Melbourne next Friday.

Nicho Hynes of the Sharks is tackled by the Roosters defence. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Hynes and five-eighth Braydon Trindall combined strongly on Saturday, with Fitzgibbon keen to stress how their chemistry had put the Sharks to within one win of a first grand final appearance since 2016.

"He has got to get credit for that because he doesn't get much," Fitzgibbon said of Hynes.

"He's had a strong season, but in one week it's 'Tricky' (Trindall) and the other week it's Nicho, but it's just pleasing to see both of them play well together.

"That's the most important thing for us."

Hynes tormented the Raiders' feeble edge defence on Saturday and finished with six goals from six attempts.

His playmaking was only allowed to shine thanks to a Sharks forward pack led by Addin Fonua-Blake.

With Tom Hazelton concussed a few minutes after coming on midway through the first half, Fonua-Blake lived up to the billing as the Sharks' big off-season recruit and punched out over an hour in the middle to carry Cronulla over the line.

"He's an impressive man not only as a footy player but he's an impressive man," Fitzgibbon said.

"He's done it the hard way and he has learned some valuable lessons over the course of his life, but he's stepping up right now.

"I thought when we lost Tommy, we just went, 'Adz, we're going to have to source you'.

"He went 'sweet man'. I said, 'Well, how long can you go?' He said, 'As long as you want'."

Hazelton will not play against the Storm due to category one concussion symptoms with Oregon Kaufusi the man likely to come in.

Few will give Fitzgibbon's men a chance but they face Melbourne on Friday having won nine of their last 10 games.

"The boys are hungry and they're making the right choices and decisions," Fitzgibbon said.

"We've been together for that period of time now that it's time for us to stand up or we're going to make some changes.

"We play in Melbourne, that's a challenge, but we're ready for that."