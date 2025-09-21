Open Extended Reactions

A long six months await the Canberra Raiders thinking about what could've been.

From the Miracle of Mudgee to a first NRL minor premiership in 35 years, Canberra's journey from rank outsiders to premiership favourites seemed to be written in the stars.

But Cronulla delivered coach Ricky Stuart's inexperienced side the cruellest of blows on Saturday night, sending the Raiders bowing out of the finals in straight sets, making them just the second team to do so since the eight-team format began in 1999 in the process.

To go out with such a whimper after a year of such promise was devastating for captain Joe Tapine.

"Just obviously disappointed. We built something pretty special and just lost a couple moments that lost us two games," he said after Saturday's 32-12 loss at GIO Stadium.

Blood still poured out of Tapine's nose as he spoke.

The New Zealand international had his nose broken in a Toby Rudolf high shot in the 21st minute.

Josh Papalii of the Raiders, Mark Nolan/Getty Images

In characteristic Tapine style, he straightened it up and carried on with his tireless running until the final whistle.

He was more irritated by the constant dripping than the pain of the injury.

What stung more was the feeling of a missed opportunity.

"There's so much we learned, not just as a playing group, but as boys," he said.

"I said to the boys, don't let this disappointment fade from you. Remember it for next year, and you don't want to feel like that again."

The nature of Canberra's back-to-back defeats only added to the hurt.

After toiling throughout the regular season to deservedly come top, the Raiders twice thought they had beaten Brisbane the weekend before, only to be denied by the bunker on both occasions.

Saturday's meek effort against the Sharks left a bitter taste.

The good news is Stuart's young squad will only get better.

The majority of his key players are tied down for at least the next two years and the experience will steel them for future finals forays.

But the Raiders will have to do it without halfback Jamal Fogarty, who is off to Manly next season to fill the boots of Daly Cherry-Evans.

He will be a "huge" loss, Tapine said.

"He's such a leader of the club, such a calm fella, and people don't see the work he puts in. After everyone's off the field, he's still kicking. So I know he's gonna do well when he goes to Manly. I know we'll be spotting him," he said.

"He's a mate for life."