Penrith thrash Dogs to keep dream of five straight alive

Open Extended Reactions

Penrith have sounded the alarm in their pursuit of a fifth straight premiership, destroying Canterbury 46-26 and setting up a preliminary final against Brisbane.

The Panthers produced one of the most dominant 40 minutes of football of their dynasty, blowing Canterbury out of the water with a record-breaking 36-8 first half.

And while the Bulldogs added some respect to the scoreline in the second half, it still ensured they would follow minor-premiers Canberra out of the finals in straight sets.

Nathan Cleary was at his brilliant best for Penrith, Paul Alamoti scored a hat-trick and Brian To'o a double while the Panthers' pack won the battle in the middle.

Penrith's halftime lead was the biggest in finals history, as the Bulldogs missed 42 tackles in the first half alone.

There was some concern for Penrith, with Liam Martin suffering a rib injury late and centre Casey McLean also seemingly battling shoulder pain.

Last on the ladder after 12 rounds, the Panthers will now travel to Suncorp Stadium next Sunday for a shot at a sixth straight grand final.

For Canterbury, this was a meek surrender.

Cameron Ciraldo's men spent half of the regular season at the top of the table, before winning just five of their last 13 games.

Questions will be asked of the club's decision to sign Lachlan Galvin mid-season, but he was easily the Bulldogs' best on Sunday as he scored once and set up another.

What was clear though was that Canterbury were well truly beaten on the edges, as they desperately missed injured captain Stephen Crichton.

Last on the ladder after 12 rounds, the Panthers will now travel to Suncorp Stadium next Sunday for a shot at a sixth straight grand final. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

With Matt Burton defending at left centre, Penrith attacked his side with regularity in the first half as Alamoti regularly broke down that side.

The winger scored once himself, made a break in the lead up to a Brian To'o's first down the other edge and threw a ball back inside for a first-half Cleary try.

Cleary's four-pointer also came after offloads from Lindsay Smith and Isaiah Papali'i, as Penrith produced some of their best attacking football of the season.

One came when Cleary ran it down the short side on the last and To'o kicked back inside for Papali'i, while Mitch Kenny kicked out of dummy-half for another.

Blaize Talagi was also instrumental, twice putting on big hits to force errors and helping McLean lay on one of To'o's tries with a quick catch-and-pass from the centre.

To'o then put the game beyond any doubt after the break with a 50 metre intercept of a Bronson Xerri pass, before Alamoti went over on the next play.