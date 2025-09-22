Battered Penrith stars make calls on finals fitness

Open Extended Reactions

Liam Martin says there is no question mark over his ribs ahead of the preliminary final, with Penrith's chief antagonist saying he is ready to torment any returning Brisbane half.

Martin sent a scare through the Panthers' camp late in their dominant 46-26 semi-final win over Canterbury, when hit hard in a tackle from Viliame Kikau.

The NSW State of Origin star remained on the turf for some time, before standing up and falling to the ground again while receiving assistance from medical staff.

Martin left the field and went up the tunnel where he again appeared in significant pain, but was later seen laughing as he returned to Penrith's bench.

Liam Martin and Viliame Kikau will be one to watch this Sunday. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Afterwards, the 28-year-old insisted he had only been winded and there was no concern over his ribs.

"They're all right now. There was a bit of carry on there. It's a bit sore at the moment, but they're alright," Martin said.

"I landed on the ball, and Kiks is a pretty big man and he landed on me. I was a bit winded but I'm alright now."

Martin's impact could prove crucial for the red-hot Panthers next Sunday at Suncorp Stadium.

His right edge will face a tough examination from Brisbane, with Reece Walsh having preferred that side against Canberra, tearing the Raiders apart in the first week of finals.

The Broncos could have at least one of Ezra Mam or Adam Reynolds back from hamstring injuries on that side, with stand-in No.6 Billy Walters' season ended by a knee injury.

Neither Mam nor Reynolds have played since being hurt against Melbourne in early August, with Martin ready to give either player a rough reception on return.

Mam has previously run through Penrith's right side, most notably when he scored a hat-trick in the 2023 grand final.

"That's my job in general to go after the opposition half," Martin said.

"Even if they weren't coming off a long lay-off, I'd still be going after them, so I definitely will be."

Martin was one of two injury concerns for Penrith on Sunday, with centre Casey McLean suffering a hip-pointer injury and leaving the field early.

But the teenager also played down any concerns after the match, confident he would be fine to take on Brisbane.

"I just landed on it funny, I got up and it was a bit sore," McLean told AAP.

"I was probably just being a bit soft."