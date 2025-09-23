Reynolds: Panthers and Sharks to meet in grand final

The 2025 NRL season has reached its penultimate week, with the Storm hosting the Sharks and the Panthers visiting the Broncos in what should be a thrilling weekend of rugby league.

Speaking on the ninth episode of ESPN's Boom Rookies with Grub podcast, former Bulldogs and NSW State of Origin star Josh Reynolds believes the two teams from outside the Top 4, the Sharks and Panthers, will win through to the grand final.

"I think those two in the grand final. I just think, if anyone can do it, it is Penrith, absolutely. The Panthers put on the most clinical display of the whole year [against the Bulldogs]," said Reynolds.

"It all just started with Nathan [Cleary]. We will see the exact same plays that Penrith run on the weekend, 30 times this weekend from the four sides. No one runs them as good as Nathan, the way he squares up the line and the way he distributes the ball out the back to his sweep runners is ridiculous, he opens up space for every single person.

Last on the ladder after 12 rounds, the Panthers will now travel to Suncorp Stadium next Sunday for a shot at a sixth straight grand final. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"We speak about a thing in rugby league called "last pass class" those centres on the weekend [Izack] Tago and [Casey] McLean, that quick pass to their wingers, hitting them on the chest every single time. A couple of them [Paul] Alamoti and even [Brian] To'o had to do a bit of work. But, to have that ball out in front, I hope people understand the skill set that is needed to do that.

"I think a big inclusion, and he set the tone, was Mitch Kenny. His line speed was amazing, doing all the little things, probably not all the things that the coverage is going to see, but me as an ex-player and someone who sees hard work, he was amazing.

"Penrith have got gears, and that's what scares me. If they can do all that on Sunday, they win, even against an all-firing Broncos. If they win the grand final, it will be their best ever win."

Reynolds did have a word of advice for the Broncos, something he noticed the Bulldogs exploit during their loss on the weekend.

"Blaize Talagi played tough, but the connection between himself and Casey McLean, that is the spot. Jordan Riki, right backrower for the Broncos, if I'm Madge Maguire right now, I'm telling him to rip Talagi's inside shoulder off every single time, with Reece Walsh out the back you will get joy. That would be the combination I'd be going after," Reynolds suggested.

He also believes the Sharks will continue to ride their high confidence levels to beat the Storm on Friday night.

"You know what it is at the moment with Cronulla, and you hear all the players talking about it, it's the us against the world mentality. The Sharks' belief, like, everyone thinks they can win a grand final, that's what everyone says at the start of the year, but realistically deep down, a lot of teams think that they can't win it. I think Cronulla believe in themselves now, I think it is their year."

For the full video of all episodes visit ESPN Australia's YouTube page.

Make sure to return every Tuesday as ESPN's Boom Rookies team up with former NRL star Josh "Grub" Reynolds to tackle all the latest rugby league issues and points of contention, in the lead-up to the 2025 NRL Grand Final.