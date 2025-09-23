PVL wants Nawaqanitawase on Kangaroos tour

Open Extended Reactions

Peter V'landys says he wants Mark Nawaqanitawase to be picked for Australia in the Ashes, even with the Sydney Roosters sensation plotting a path back to rugby.

Nawaqanitawase has told the Roosters he will leave the club at the end of next year to return to the 15-man code, with an eye to playing in the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

It comes after representatives of the winger met with Roosters officials last week to discuss his future.

The Roosters are holding hope that the 25-year-old could one day return to the club, if he becomes the ultimate code hopper and plays in the NRL again at a later stage.

Sources close to Nawaqanitawase have indicated no official deal has yet been struck to return to rugby, with the possibility it could come in a cashed-up overseas competition.

Mark Nawaqanitawase scores a try for the Roosters. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Regardless, his impending decision comes with rugby league's Ashes looming, and with Nawaqanitawase in contention to debut for the Kangaroos.

The flyer was the breakout star of the 2025 season, topping the try-scoring lists with 25 and proving a genuine drawcard with his acrobatics on the Roosters' wing.

But the latest development will not prompt the ARL Commission to block his selection, with V'landys confirming to AAP he still hoped Nawaqanitawase would be on the end-of-season tour to England.

"Its up to the Australian selectors, however I have no problem and hope they pick him," the ARL Commission chairman said.

"He's an excitement machine and would add thousands of fans to the Wembley game against England."

Nawaqanitawase's call comes after he admitted this month he had a difficult decision to make, having fallen in love with the Roosters while still attracted to a home Rugby World Cup.

"It's a home World Cup so it can't not be (a lure)," Nawaqanitawase told AAP ahead of the finals.

"It's actually going to be a hard decision.

"I love this club so much and I have loved my time here. I know the months after the season are going to be tough.

"It's obviously a grateful position to be in, in terms of making a decision, but it's going to be a tough one."

Nawaqanitawase played 11 Tests for the Wallabies in 2022 and 2023, as well as featuring in the rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rugby Australia have also indicated the door is far from closed on welcoming Nawaqanitawase back to the sport.

Former Wallaby Michael Hooper has been among those to say RA should be "desperately trying" to get Nawaqanitawase back to the game, even if it was through a lucrative overseas league.

"I saw Mark in passing a couple of weeks ago and he certainly looked in good shape," Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said earlier this month.

"I've seen him score a couple of very impressive tries. He loves getting in at the corner and quite acrobatically.

"There's a few guys floating around that have been in the rugby union production line who I don't think Rugby Australia has closed the door on either.

"A lot of that rests in Mark's court as to what he does next."

If Nawaqanitawase does leave the Roosters, there is every chance he could become a regular code-hopper and later return to the NRL.

It would also leave the Roosters with a stack of cash to spend in 2027, after also losing players including Joey Manu and Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii to rugby last year.

James Tedesco and Angus Crichton headline the list of off-contract talent for the end of next season, with the latter also admitting he is still interested in a code switch.

Herbie Farnworth and Selwyn Cobbo are among marquee outside backs set to be available for 2027, able to begin negotiating with rivals from November 1.