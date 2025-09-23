Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane captain Adam Reynolds returns at halfback alongside new super-sub Ezra Mam to take on Penrith in the grand final qualifier.

Both return from five-week lay-offs to a side unbeaten since the pair suffered hamstring injuries in round 23 against Melbourne.

Reynolds said he was now "100 per cent" fit and ready to perform at No.7 after a minor training setback three weeks ago.

In his absence, fullback Reece Walsh has been in electric form after forging a slick combination with Ben Hunt at half.

Hunt will shift to five-eighth against the Panthers at Suncorp Stadium but Reynolds refuted suggestions dynamo fullback Walsh would be impeded from showcasing his best.

Adam Reynolds and Reece Walsh of the Broncos. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"The media can make what they want of the last couple of months, but prior to that I was trying to get Walshy more ball, and they sit there and knock that down like it's a bad thing," Reynolds said.

"Not much will change. Walshy has been playing fantastic football and is a big part of the reason we are in this situation. I will be trying to get him as much ball as possible and if he sees an opportunity, it's open for him to take it."

Mam has moved well at training the past week and done enough to convince coach Michael Maguire he is ready to shine.

Instead of starting, the plan is for Mam to be injected into the match when fatigue sets in among his teammates, and utilise his renowned footwork to trouble the middle forwards and Penrith's edge defence.

The Panthers will remember how dynamic Mam can be after his hat-trick of tries in the 2023 grand final, won 26-24 by Penrith.

Mam and Walsh combined for one of those tries in a lethal one-two punch.

"I am just really excited for him and to rub shoulders with him again on the field," Walsh said.

"I feel like we have a really good connection and a really good instinct about each other. I'm just ready to go after it with him."

Hunt also regards Mam as an ace up Brisbane's sleeve.

"He could probably be a bit of an X-factor for us and bring some energy off the bench," Hunt said.

"I'm looking forward to having him back in the team."

The Broncos will miss the impact of suspended lock Pat Carrigan but the versatile Tyson Smoothy has been playing recently as a middle forward and will slot into that No.13 position.

Brisbane get a huge body back with Xavier Willison on the bench for his first match since round 22 after breaking his right forearm.

Prop Payne Haas said the presence of Reynolds would give the Broncos a lift at just the right time and make them "a better team".

Reynolds said his own role would be simple.

"I will just do my job. I don't have to do too much other than that," Reynolds said.

"The team is playing fantastic football and for me, not much will change. I will get to certain parts of the field and open up space for our outside men and kick to the corners and make my tackles and do the little things right."