Ranking the most desirable NRL grand final options

Ahead of Friday and Sunday's preliminary finals, there are four potential grand final matchups. One of the possibilities is all too familiar, while two of the other three have never happened before.

Which of the matchups is most likely to give us another classic grand final? Which would be the most watchable for a neutral fan, perhaps sick of the trophy going to the same team every year? We take a look at the possibilities.

4. Melbourne Storm vs. Penrith Panthers

No, please no, not again, no! A repeat of last year's grand final is probably the last thing the neutral fan is wanting to see. Not only have we just seen this one, it is also a repeat of the 2020 grand final. You may remember 2020, it was the season the Panthers made their first grand final appearance since 2003. Despite losing the 2020 decider, they enjoyed the experience so much that they have returned every year since, winning four straight titles. If you're not a Panthers fan then surely you are hoping that someone else has a turn at holding up the trophy. If you're not a Melbourne fan, you are hoping that someone else gets to enjoy the big day. The Storm have been in 10 of the last 19 grand finals, which is great if you're a Storm fan, but absolutely agonising if you're not. This clash would produce exciting rugby league, with the fabled Storm spine up against Nathan Cleary and his men, but no one, other than the respective fan bases, will care.

Cameron Munster of the Storm celebrates victory in the 2020 NRL Grand Final. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

3. Melbourne Storm vs. Brisbane Broncos

This matchup has occurred only once before, back in 2006, when the Broncos were victorious 15-8. Considering how dominant these two teams have been over the years, it is amazing that they haven't met in the grand final on more occasions. Another Storm appearance coupled with the Broncos backing up from 2023 makes this almost as unbearable to neutral fans as the Storm-Panthers matchup. It does promise to be a good game though, with both teams enjoying extremely potent spines, with the clash of fullbacks Ryan Papenhuyzen and Reece Walsh being a highlight. Wily veteran Broncos half Adam Reynolds has returned from a hamstring injury and will face Jahrome Hughes who cannot be 100 percent fit after returning early from a broken arm. It is likely that Ezram Mam will move from the bench to the five-eighth role where he will face the master, Cameron Munster. It promises to be a torrid battle, with plenty of points on offer and the trophy leaving Sydney will be welcomed by those pushing the national claims of the competition.

2. Cronulla Sharks vs. Penrith Panthers

Since entering the competition in 1967 the Sharks have appeared in four grand finals, defeating the Storm in 2016 to win their first and only premiership. Anyone keen to see an underdog story, will be hoping that the Sharks make it through to the decider. The fact that they will eliminate the Storm in the process is an added bonus for many neutral fans. They have been on an incredible roll and would go into a grand final against the Panthers full of confidence. The clash of the halves with Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall up against Nathan Cleary and Blaize Talagi would be key to which team comes out on top. There should be plenty of open, fast-moving action, with both sides thriving on ruck speed and ball movement. But, anyone who feels that the Panthers have enjoyed enough success of late will be cheering on the Sharks to double their premiership trophy collection.

Payne Haas of the Broncos runs with the ball at the Sharks defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

1. Brisbane Broncos vs. Cronulla Sharks

This clash would be the most attractive to a neutral fan, whilst also offering plenty of exciting football. Both teams are bristling with try-scoring potential and are willing to attack from anywhere on the field. The Broncos had the title in their grasp in 2023, only for Nathan Cleary and the Panthers to snatch it from them. They last won the premiership in 2006 when they beat the Storm 15-8. The Sharks haven't been in a decider since they beat the Storm 14-12 in 2016 to win their one and only premiership. Broncos Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam, Ben Hunt and Reece Walsh up against Sharks Nicho Hynes, Braydon Trindall, Blayke Brailey and William Kennedy promises so much. Add to the entertaining end-to-end action the showmanship of Walsh and Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and there are sure to be some fireworks. Both forward packs are known to run through walls and to score plenty of tries. If the Broncos were to win, it would be a great exclamation mark on the end of the career of Adam Reynolds, the veteran halfback who was forced to leave his beloved Rabbitohs because they weren't willing to extend his contract more than two years (he only wanted three). That was back in 2021.

Generally speaking, if your team is not playing this weekend, surely you want to see something different on grand final day. Some players go their whole careers without a premiership, the likes of Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster have seen their share. Let someone else enjoy the spoils of victory on the biggest day of the NRL year.