Brisbane must find a way to collectively make up for the loss of suspended lock Pat Carrigan or risk being exposed by Penrith in the middle of the park in the grand-final qualifier.

Carrigan has averaged 65 minutes per match in 24 games this year and gets through a power of work both sides of the ball.

His 158m and 36 tackles each game is just an aspect of his impressive resume.

The leadership of the Queensland and Australia powerhouse is invaluable, which is why coach Michael Maguire made him captain when regular skipper Adam Reynolds was injured.

Patrick Carrigan runs the ball for the Broncos against the Raiders. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Maguire has named versatile Tyson Smoothy at No.13 to replace Carrigan at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday. Whether he runs out with the starting team is up for debate.

Smoothy has averaged just 29 minutes through nine matches this season. If he runs on as per program it won't be for a long stint. The 26-year-old does get through an average of 19 tackles each match, and rarely misses, but offers little in attack with just 26m per game.

Those stats alone show how much the rest of the pack will have to lift to cover for Carrigan.

The other three named bench forwards - Xavier Willison, Ben Talty and Kobe Hetherington - will be vital cogs to maintain the momentum of props Payne Haas and Corey Jensen when they take a break.

Haas said they would all be expected to lift.

"I think it's just the work they've been putting in ever since pre-season. They all know their roles and know what's required of them," Haas said.

The way the champion prop addressed the topic suggested he was not prepared to accept anything but the best of his fellow forwards.

When it comes to impact, the biggest asset for the Broncos against the Panthers is the return of 23-year-old giant forward Willison.

Willison had played every game of the season before breaking his right forearm against South Sydney in round 22.

His 23 tackles and 103m per match this season have been full of punch.

"I thought he started so well, and of course to have that fracture in his arm didn't help," Haas said.

"But he's grown so much as a person, not just on the field but off the field as well.

"I think maturity has been a big part of him and being professional about how he goes about his business, so I've seen that come a long way. He's come on in spades especially this year."

Willison will wear a forearm guard and will no doubt be tested by the Panthers pack.

Meanwhile Haas put to bed suggestions he was still struggling with an ankle he injured in the 29-28 qualifying-final win over Canberra a fortnight ago.

"I think I was just being soft. I am all good," Haas grinned.

"I think we've got the best physios and performance staff here. So they've been looking after me and it's helped having that extra week off and I am feeling fresh and ready to go."