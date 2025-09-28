'What's over?': Panthers insist dynasty not dead

Open Extended Reactions

The loss that ended Penrith's charmed premiership run hurt Nathan Cleary as much as the 2020 grand final defeat, but the Panthers insist their dynasty is not over.

Brisbane's come-from-behind 16-14 defeat of the Panthers in Sunday's grand final qualifier dashed the four-time reigning premiers' dream of a historic fifth straight title.

The Panthers were left to rue what could have been after giving up a 14-0 halftime lead to the Broncos, who themselves had fallen victim to a Penrith comeback in the 2023 grand final.

"I thought the second half, generally speaking, we were on the back foot quite a bit," coach Ivan Cleary said of Sunday's performance.

"They (the Broncos) looked like they had more fuel in the tank, to be honest."

Panthers players look dejected after losing Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Panthers' dynasty has been built on composure at the death, but halfback Cleary could not get away an attempt at a two-point field goal in the final minute.

Cleary dropped back to the 40-metre line for a shot at equalising the game, but hooker Mitch Kenny instead passed left to Isaah Yeo.

The Broncos' defensive line had already caught up to Cleary by the time the halfback received the ball, with Dylan Edwards then unable to ice his own attempt at a two-pointer.

"It's obviously a pretty difficult one when you're trying to score a try and you're 20 metres out and you've got to get all the way back," the halfback said.

"It just didn't quite work out."

Not even the Panthers' four consecutive premierships, unmatched in the salary-cap era, could soften the blow for Cleary.

The halfback said he felt "just as hollow" as he did after the Panthers' heartbreaking loss to Melbourne in the 2020 grand final.

"It's a horrible feeling, losing, being knocked out," he said.

"I just haven't felt that in a while. I definitely don't want this feeling again."

But even in the immediate aftermath of the dispiriting loss, the Panthers were convinced they had it in them to return to the promised land in 2026.

Penrith's 2025 season had been built on rising up from the pit of despair, having sat last on the ladder after 12 rounds, only to surge into the finals.

For the first time since their premiership dynasty began, the Panthers will not lose any household names ahead of next season, either.

Back-up halfback Brad Schneider is the only member of Sunday's 17 who will leave the club at season's end.

"What's over?" coach Cleary said when asked about the Panthers' dynasty ending.

"I'd like to think there's more in us. Obviously we're not going to win it this year, but we definitely showed a fair bit to fight back from a poor start (this year).

"There's probably some lessons in there, but ultimately we were just not quite good enough this year.

"But I feel like we got some real strides with some young guys this year.

"The core of our team is still going to be there next year. Hopefully they use this feeling, which we haven't had for a while, to spur us on into next year."

Halfback Cleary agreed.

"I'm excited for the future. I wouldn't say anything's over yet," he said.