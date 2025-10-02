Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season draws to a close with what should be an absolutely brilliant Grand Final. The Storm and Broncos have earned their place in the decider, with both promising to play open, exciting football with uncompromising physicality in defence.

Strap yourself in for the big one, safe in the knowledge that the Panthers definitely will not win it this year.

Good luck with your tip.

Sunday, October 5

Accor Stadium, 7:30pm (AEDT)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Joe Chan 21. Jonah Pezet 22. Sualauvi Faalogo

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Ezra Mam 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Xavier Willison 17. Tyson Smoothy Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Jack Gosiewski 20. Ben Talty 21. Selwyn Cobbo 22. Jock Madden

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: David Munro, Chris Sutton Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Storm were simply too good for the Sharks in the first preliminary final. Their defence frustrated Cronulla out of the game, with line speed, complete ruck domination and impenetrable edges. The Storm might not have the big budget backline of some of the clubs, but their defensive combination is the equal of any. They are rarely beaten by the usual backline sweep plays, with defenders shifting, numbering up, and communicating well.

In attack, the Storm turns to its league-best spine, with Harry Grant starting everything from dummy half, before Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster orchestrate the backs. Bobbing up where he is most needed is fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, who causes headaches for the best defences. A lot of people were concerned about the fitness of Hughes as he suited up just three weeks after fracturing his forearm, but with the limb heavily strapped, he was one of the Storm's best against the Sharks. He goes into the decider in great form and will be key to a Storm premiership.

Patrick Carrigan runs the ball for the Broncos against the Raiders. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The Broncos looked to be in a world of trouble against the Panthers last week, trailing 0-14 at halftime. The Panthers simply don't lose games when leading at the break, but a period of intense goal line defence in the second half fired the Broncos up. Repelling attack after attack from the Panthers gave them the confidence to strike back, scoring 16 unanswered points to snatch victory. With veterans Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds steering the ship, the Broncos have a fearsome stockpile of running weapons, with Ezra Mam and two of the league's most lethal centres in Kotoni Staggs and Gehamat Shibasaki. Linking in and causing plenty of havoc of his own is Reece Walsh, one of the most exciting and unpredictable fullbacks in the game.

As we all know, it is the forwards who win the big games and these two teams are fairly evenly matched in the engine room. The Broncos have Payne Haas, who stands above all in the front row ranks, with his offsider Patrick Carrigan returning at lock for the decider. In the back row they have Brendan Piakura and Jordan Riki, with Kobe Hetherington and Xavier Willison adding plenty from the bench.

The Storm have Stefano Utoikamanu and Josh King up front with back rowers Eliesa Katoa and Trent Loiero among their best. They also have Ativalu Lisati and Tui Kamikamica ready to contribute when the starters are rested. On paper alone you would place the Broncos slightly ahead, but forwards coached by Craig Bellamy always rise to the occasion and rarely let the side down.

Perhaps the result will come down to which coach prepares his side best. Storm mentor Craig Bellamy has plenty of experience on his side, with this being his 11th Grand Final with the Storm. He certainly knows what to say and do ahead of the opening whistle.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire is on an incredible run, making the Grand Final in his first year with the club on the back of State of Origin and international coaching success in recent times. He guided the Rabbitohs to a drought-breaking premiership in 2014, so he knows what it takes to win the big dance.

So, who will be crowned premiers? I predicted a Storm premiership at the start of the year and tried to follow the golden rule of never tipping against them throughout the season. I see no reason to change my call now.

Tip: Storm by 6

