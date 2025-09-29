Open Extended Reactions

James Tedesco has joined Johnathan Thurston as the only four-time winner of the players' champion award, after being voted the NRL's best player of 2025 by his peers.

Tedesco was on Monday handed his first major player gong of the season, with the Sydney Roosters fullback also the clear frontrunner for Wednesday night's Dally M Medal.

A previous Players' Champion in 2017, 2019 and 2022, Tedesco beat out Harry Grant, Payne Haas, Isaiya Katoa and Ethan Strange for the award.

In doing so, he joined Thurston at the top of the tree, with the Rugby League Players' Association (RLPA) top gong having been awarded since 2004.

James Tedesco of the Roosters. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"For James to be on a par with Johnathan Thurston on four Players' Champion awards is an extraordinary achievement," RLPA chief Clint Newton said.

"JT is one of the greatest of all time, and Tedesco belongs in that company.

"While JT played a different position, they share the same fearlessness in contact, running at defensive lines, and an unwavering 80-minute mentality.

"These are qualities players respect, and why both have been honoured four times."

Tedesco's feat is made even more remarkable considering no player other than he or Thurston has won the award more than once.

And there is a legitimate argument that Tedesco's 2025 may have been his best season, even topping his 2019 when the Roosters No.1 swept almost every award available to him.

One year on from being dropped by NSW and Australia, Tedesco led the NRL for tackle busts, runs and metres in 2025.

He also set up 22 tries, helping take an inexperienced Roosters side to the finals after being written off by all and sundry early in the season.

"Few players can lead and play like James, within structure, but also be a dangerous and instinctive eyes-up footballer," Newton said.

"He embodies what it means to attack the game relentlessly and never take the foot off the pedal."

The Players' Champion is voted on by all players on a 3-2-1 basis for their MVP of the NRL season. Players are unable to vote for their teammates.

The RLPA will announce the NRLW Players' Champion later in the week.

2025 PLAYERS' DREAM TEAM:

James Tedesco, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Stephen Crichton, Herbie Farnworth, Xavier Coates, Ethan Strange, Isaiya Katoa, Payne Haas, Harry Grant, Joseph Tapine, Eliesa Katoa, Hudson Young, Erin Clark. Impact player: Kurt Mann