Lewis Dodd's NRL career is over after just one season after South Sydney released the halfback to take up an offer in the Super League.

In one of the most ill-fated overseas signings in recent history, Dodd leaves Souths with just six NRL games to his name.

The English playmaker was trumpeted as a long-term No.7 for the Bunnies when he signed a three-year deal midway through 2024 to join for the following season.

But after being sidelined with suspension, Dodd fell down the pecking order under coach Wayne Bennett, who was not in charge when the former St Helens half signed his deal.

Dodd, whose field goal helped the Saints defeat Penrith in the 2023 World Club Challenge, was afforded just three games to prove his credentials as a halfback or five-eighth at South Sydney.

Lewis Dodd has been release by South Sydney. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

His other three appearances came as a utility player with the 23-year-old losing all six of his NRL appearances.

"Firstly, we want to thank Lewis for his service to the Rabbitohs throughout the 2025 season," Souths CEO Blake Solly said.

"His attitude towards his football, his training and his interactions with our Members and supporters has been first class.

"We're certain that Lewis will be able to return to his best football."

The halfback had been adamant throughout his entire stay he wanted to remain in the NRL, insisting as recently as August he had not given up on his dream of making it in the league.

But he was told last month he was free to explore his options and has since been linked with a move to Catalans Dragons, who have already agreed terms with Canterbury playmaker Toby Sexton.

Dodd's exit should help the Rabbitohs clear up salary cap space as they bid to make a play for Gold Coast forward David Fifita.

The Titans wrecking ball has struggled to recapture his best football in recent seasons and Bennett said in an August interview with AAP he was keen to reignite the Tongan international's stalling career.

"We are interested in David here at South Sydney, so we will be talking to his management and the Titans," Bennett told AAP.

"We appreciate the way they have handled themselves, and we have handled ourselves well. Now we will try and see if we can get a deal done."