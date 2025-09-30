Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh has paid tribute to his mind coach for one recent match-winning display and her wisdom could again prove the difference against Melbourne in the grand final.

Jacqui Louder is sports psychologist for Collingwood and the Storm. She has previously assisted Storm star Cameron Munster, who once credited her for helping turn his life around when he was off the rails.

The 23-year-old Walsh joked that Sunday's NRL decider would test "where her loyalties are at", but he was serious about how Louder's pearls of wisdom had been crucial after the 29-28 qualifying final win over Canberra a fortnight ago.

Walsh stayed calm and shone in the ultimate high pressure moment to set up the final try to Deine Mariner with a miraculous pass that allowed the Broncos to beat Penrith 16-14 on Sunday to qualify for the grand final.

Two weeks prior, Walsh had been sin-binned for head-butting Canberra forward Hudson Young and flipped the bird at the crowd as he left the field.

With the Broncos behind 28-12 he returned to keep his composure and star in the comeback victory.

Reece Walsh of the Broncos celebrates victory. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"Jacqui is someone I speak to on a regular week-to-week basis and I had a really good conversation with her after that Canberra game," Walsh said.

"Obviously they were trying to niggle me and get in my head. I probably took the bait there a little bit and I was lucky enough we came away with the win.

"She helps with the mental side and tips me on where I can be better in those moments.

"I am really grateful for what she does.

"I have got a strong support network. My circle is pretty small and the people I do go to for advice are high in my heart. I'd be silly not to take their advice. I'm not the smartest tool in the shed so I need all the help I can get."

It was Louder's philosophies, which he applied on his return to the field against the Raiders, that assisted him again against the Panthers.

"She clears my mind and she helps a lot with my mindset," Walsh said.

"There are small tools she can help me with to overcome those challenges."

Walsh has spoken previously of how Louder had helped him mentally accept that some forces he can't control and others he can.

Against the Panthers, he missed a simple kick at goal to keep Penrith's lead to 14-10. He wanted to make up for it and begged captain Adam Reynolds to set him up for what was the match defining play.

Walsh has the need to atone for his errors, but he has learned it's best achieved by staying calm, trusting his skill and doing what his side needs.

He said making amends was "definitely" a part of his mindset.

"It's my personality and the way I was brought up ... to have those little demons in my head where I try and make it better. But that's not all of it," he said.

"Part of my job for the team is chasing the game and chasing those moments ... to put myself in a position to make a play.

"I was lucky enough Reyno got me the ball in the right position to make that play." Walsh, who missed a crucial tackle on Nathan Cleary in the dying moments of Brisbane's 26-24 grand final capitulation in 2023, is also seeking his own personal redemption on Sunday

"When you are a part of that play it definitely haunts you for some time," he said.

"I have moved past that moment.

"You go through those tough pre-seasons and work your butt off to get to a grand final.

"It is extremely hard to get here and that is something I probably took for granted last time around, not soaking up the week enough and probably not preparing my best. I am just really grateful to be back in this arena."