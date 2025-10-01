Organisers of breakaway rugby competition R360 have told player agents to plan for an October 2026 start date, in a move that could create headaches for the NRL.

Player agents were this week informed of growing confidence the rebel league will be able to take off, with claims funding has been secured for three seasons.

Talks remain ongoing with World Rugby, after the competition pushed back its application to seek approval from the governing body until late 2026.

The competition is at this stage still being treated with some skepticism, and no contracts are likely to be signed immediately with questions still lingering.

But the lucrative league remains a potential threat to NRL playing talent.

Ryan Papenhuyzen is the highest-profile player to have shown an interest, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has also confirmed talks with organisers.

Organisers of breakaway rugby competition R360 have told player agents to plan for an October 2026 start date, in a move that could create headaches for the NRL. Paul Kane/Getty Images

NSW State of Origin winger Zac Lomax has also been linked but has an Eels contract until the end of 2028.

Under the model presented by organisers, events would be held in a circuit-based model similar to the Sevens calendar on weekends during the Australian winter.

Players would represent franchises, and top contracts would be worth well in excess of $1 million per year, and an Oct. 2 start date next year would also fall during any 2026 playing contracts.

Several of the players linked to the breakaway competition are managed by Clinton Schifcofske, including Papenhuyzen, Lomax and Jye Gray.

"I can categorically tell you if something happened, even going to another club, none of my players would ever break a contract," Schifcofske told AAP on Wednesday.

Papenhuyzen has previously confirmed his talks with the competition, but said earlier this week it was not something he was considering in the lead up to the grand final.

"Not since all the stuff throughout the middle of the year (have I spoke to them), it's been good just to chill out and let that sort of sort itself out," Papenhuyzen told AAP.

"There's an off-season coming up so, I guess that's when the decisions are all made."

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys had said on Tuesday morning he had no concern over the threat of the breakaway competition taking players.

"Anything that doesn't have a business model or a financier or a backer, you can't take seriously," V'landys said.

"If someone shows me a business plan, how they're going to pay for this and how they're going to pay for the players, how they're going to promote it.

"I mean, I saw that they were looking at YouTube. YouTube's a great channel, but it's certainly not going to generate the revenues that they would provide."

V'landys also confirmed NRL clubs had pressed him to sanction players or agents who broke contracts to join the competition.

Clubs are also concerned that players may be holding off on signing contracts to see if R360 progresses, or using it to bump up their salaries.

"If you've got a contract with the NRL, we expect you to honour it. And if you don't, there's going to be consequences," V'landys said.