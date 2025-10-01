Josh Reynolds believes the nighttime conditions of the 2025 NRL Grand Final could influence the outcome of the game by reshaping Brisbane's style of play. (1:50)

James Tedesco has romped to his second Dally M Medal with the Sydney Roosters superstar finishing 22 points clear of his nearest rival.

In a big night for the Roosters, Tedesco claimed the NRL's highest individual honour for the first time since sweeping the awards in 2019.

The Roosters No.1 was also named captain and fullback of the Dally M side on Wednesday, with Mark Nawaqanitawase named on the wing and awarded try of the year.

Roosters centre Robert Toia was crowned rookie of the year in a season where he made a brilliant State of Origin debut for Queensland.

But in reality the night belonged to Tedesco.

Tedesco's haul came one day after he reluctantly withdrew from the Kangaroos squad for the Ashes to be best man at his brother's wedding.

Dropped from both NSW's State of Origin side and the Australian Test team last year, Tedesco showed why he earned a Kangaroos recall this year in leading a Roosters outfit that lost close to 1000 games of NRL experience last summer.

In Wednesday night's gala ceremony at Randwick Racecourse, Tedesco polled 67 points to put him well ahead of Nathan Cleary (45), Isaiya Katoa and Payne Haas (both 44).

With six points on offer for the best player in each match, Tedesco's three-and-a-half game gap at the top was the biggest since Johnathan Thurston's win in 2015.

Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf was the hard luck story of the night. He was right in the mix and challenging Tedesco when he ruptured his ACL in round 17.

James Tedesco pictured at the Dally M Awards. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Canberra's Ethan Strange was the other big winner, named Dally M five-eighth of the year.

He was also awarded the tackle of the year for his try-saver on Connor Tracey against Canterbury in round 10.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was named coach of the year for the first time since 2016, while Canberra won the headline moment for their Miracle in Mudgee against Penrith.

Grand-finalists Brisbane and Melbourne each had two players in the team of the year - Xavier Coates and Eliesa Katoa from the Storm, and Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs representing the Broncos.

DALLY M TEAM OF THE YEAR:

James Tedesco (capt), Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kotoni Staggs, Stephen Crichton, Xavier Coates, Ethan Strange, Nathan Cleary, Addin Fonua-Blake, Blayke Brailey, Payne Haas, Eliesa Katoa, Hudson Young, Erin Clark. Coach: Ricky Stuart

DALLY M LEADERBOARD:

James Tedesco 67

Nathan Cleary 45

Isaiya Katoa 44

Payne Haas 44

Blayke Brailey 42

Tom Dearden 42

Reece Walsh 41

Luke Metcalf 40

Daly Cherry-Evans 39

Will Kennedy 37