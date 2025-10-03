Broncos bash brothers nearly joined Storm

Josh Reynolds believes the nighttime conditions of the 2025 NRL Grand Final could influence the outcome of the game by reshaping Brisbane's style of play. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane's gun forwards Pat Carrigan and Payne Haas are aiming to bring down a Melbourne side in the NRL Grand Final that they could have been playing for but for quirks of fate.

Both have been courted by the Storm in the past. Lock forward Carrigan was actually in the Storm academy at Easts Tigers, and prop Haas was set to sign with Melbourne before former Broncos coach Wayne Bennett intervened.

In his teenage years Haas was about to get on a plane to Melbourne to sign a contract, before Bennett called when he was at the airport and convinced him to stay. Haas has been a Bronco ever since.

"My parents loved the Storm. That's just the way they were,' Haas said ahead of Sunday's Grand Final.

Patrick Carrigan passes the ball to Payne Haas during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"I was pretty close (to signing), but I am glad I didn't. I love the Broncos."

In 2018 Bennett secured Haas on a six-year extended and upgraded deal - money well spent.

The 25-year-old was reminded of the Bennett phone call at the Broncos media day on Monday.

"I am just grateful that happened or I wouldn't be on the journey I am now," Haas said.

"I am very lucky to be here."

Carrigan, 27, was in the Storm's sights in 2023 after they lost three of their big guns to the Dolphins, but as a teenager he was in the Melbourne system in their Brisbane-based academy, along with Phil Sami, Brodie Croft and Jesse Arthars.

The Broncos came knocking and he has been at the club ever since, although he has a high regard for the Storm

"I have a ton of respect for the organisation, and their success at Melbourne speaks for itself," Carrigan said.

"Most importantly, I was a kid who has been wearing a Broncos jersey since I was able to walk. I love this place.

"All I wanted to do was play for this club, and to bring a premiership here would mean the world to me. It's nice (to be courted) when you come off-contract, but it was a no-brainer for me to stay."

Carrigan is just grateful he stayed at the Broncos and didn't lose his good mate Haas to the Storm

"When we were 18 I had four or five clubs keen and he probably had all 16. Everyone tried to sign Payne," Carrigan said.

"There's always the paths you take, but we have been best of mates for 10 years. I am just lucky I am here and playing with him.

"He has never made excuses. You see it on and off the field, he has always found a way to be better as a footy player and as a person, and probably his attitude has rubbed off on the group in a lot of ways.

"As long as he keeps leading from the front in that department, I know a lot of these boys will keep following him."

Haas and Carrigan emerged from the club's wooden-spoon year of 2020 stronger and more determined to take the Broncos back to the top.

Carrigan just wants to win the Grand Final with Haas after the heartbreak of them both losing the 2023 decider. Not many players get two cracks in the space of three years.

"I am just focused on the now and preparing the best I can to take this opportunity," Carrigan said.