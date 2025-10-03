Josh Reynolds believes the nighttime conditions of the 2025 NRL Grand Final could influence the outcome of the game by reshaping Brisbane's style of play. (1:50)

Shane Webcke has urged Brisbane players to return the Grand-Final winning DNA to the Broncos, backing them to overturn the pain of the club's past two deciders.

Sunday's Grand Final looms as a definitive moment in the legacy of the Melbourne and Brisbane squads, as they vie to finally replace Penrith as premiers.

For Melbourne, this is a chance for the club's new 'Big Four' to win a premiership together, after the Storm's previous title came in Cameron Smith's farewell 2020 season.

Brisbane, meanwhile, have long been a powerhouse club shackled by the burden of the Broncos' longest premiership drought, with their past title coming in 2006.

Unbeaten in all six of the club's Grand Finals until that point, Brisbane were memorably beaten on the bell in 2015 and 2023 after going into their shell late.

"It is very, very important we break this drought," Webcke, who retired with a fourth Brisbane premiership in 2006, said.

"Obviously we have had a couple of false starts in 2015 and 2023. We can't have that again.

"It is not the DNA of this club (to lose grand finals). We have got to right that wrong.

"These are the boys to do it. They have displayed everything that you need.

"They have come from behind, had good wins, they know how to score points and know how to defend now."

Since slumping to 11th in round 13, the Broncos have won 12 from 14 upon Reece Walsh's return with the Brisbane No.1 likely to be a defining factor on Sunday.

The Broncos have also proven they can win from any position during that run, with five of the victories coming after trailing by 14 points or more.

Webcke jokes he would like Brisbane to do it a little easier this Sunday, but pointed to recent wins over Melbourne and Penrith as signs they are the real deal.

A key figure in Brisbane's four Grand Final wins between 1997 and 2006, Webcke debuted two seasons after the Broncos' back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.

It is now five years since Brisbane had a Broncos premiership winner running out for them.

"One thing I always respected was the institution of the Broncos, what it meant and what the blokes that came before us set up in 1992 and 1993," Webcke said.

"I always felt a debt to carry that on. We all did.

"I feel like this incarnation of blokes now, and they did it in 2023 as well, have brought the Broncos back to the Broncos. I love them for that."

Melbourne have their own demons to bury.

They were beaten last year by Penrith, and the all-star spine of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant want Sunday to be their coronation.

Papenhuyzen and Hughes both played under Smith in Melbourne's 2020 success, while Munster has a ring from both that year and 2017.

"I was fortunate enough to have the big three carry me for those two premierships," Munster said this week.

"To be able to go through that stage with the big three and hopefully (now) be able to win our own one, on our own, would be really nice."

How much longer Melbourne's new 'Big Four' can stay together remains to be seen, with Papenhuyzen linked to breakaway rugby competition R360 and Munster regularly a target for rivals.

But they have made no secret of the fact they want to win Melbourne's first title of this century without Smith, Cooper Cronk or Billy Slater in the team.

"A lot of people probably thought we couldn't win one without those guys," Hughes said.

"So there is a little bit of a driving factor there.

"But we have a new group every year and our soul goal is to win a premiership. The boys are really connected, hard working and really keen.

"So hopefully we can do something special with this group."