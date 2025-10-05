2025 NRL Grand Final Live Blog: Melbourne Storm vs. Brisbane Broncos

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL Grand Final will see Melbourne Storm take on Brisbane Broncos at Accor Stadium, Sydney. The Storm have had the wood on the Broncos for some time, but Brisbane go into this game on a wave of confidence after incredible victories over the Raiders and Panthers.

The Storm will have their world-beating spine together and ready to dominate. There will be an almighty battle in the forwards and plenty of ball movement and exciting playing in the backs. We will endeavour to keep you updated with all the action as it happens.