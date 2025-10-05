Broncos beat Roosters to claim NRLW premiership

Josh Reynolds believes the nighttime conditions of the 2025 NRL Grand Final could influence the outcome of the game by reshaping Brisbane's style of play. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

The Brisbane Broncos are NRLW premiers for the first time in five years after sealing a late 22-18 grand final win over the Sydney Roosters.

Rampaging Broncos centre Mele Hufanga scored five minutes from fulltime at Accor Stadium to wrap up victory and ruin the Roosters' hopes of completing the perfect season.

After winning every match through the 11-game regular season and the finals, the Roosters were gunning to seal an unbeaten campaign and lift a second-straight premiership on Sunday.

But there were plenty of twists and turns after the Broncos led 12-0 at halftime courtesy of tries from Tamika Upton and Jada Ferguson.

The Roosters came roaring back by scoring three times in an eight-minute salvo early into the second half.

Brisbane looked in all sorts of trouble but a 60th minute try from Shalom Sauaso got them back to within striking distance before Hufanga came up with the match-winning four-pointer.

The win brought Brisbane their fourth NRLW premiership.